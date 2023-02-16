Emerging Brands to Look Forward to in 2023

Catering to the innate desires of a modern woman the brand now has two flagship stores in the country with a thriving e-commerce presence.

1. Henaa Hainaa Beauty

Henna Hainaa Beauty was founded in the monsoon of 2018 with a simple purpose - To create a brand where beauty lovers could share their collective beauty wisdom. It’s our mission to redefine luxury beauty by creating amazing products at prices that won’t break the bank. Henaa, the founder, was always fascinated with beauty & makeup and loved to indulge in them so in 2016, at the age of 23, with just 5000 INR, she started her first business, www.internationalmakeup.in and saved up profits for 2 years and then started Henaa Hainaa Beauty. We create products that are truly international standards and that is our intent to create products at HHB there should be AT LEAST one HHB product in your vanity that is your go-to! You can check out their Instagram @henaahainaabeauty and website www.henaahainaa.com for more details.

2. Paulsons

Established in 1984, Paulsons is an ethnic womenswear brand that embarked with the philosophy of "celebrating womanhood". It encapsulates the best of both worlds; contemporary designs and traditional craftsmanship.

Catering to the innate desires of a modern woman the brand now has two flagship stores in the country with a thriving e-commerce presence. The goal is to consistently serve the patrons with elegant and high-quality products. The finest fabrics from Chanderi, Maheshwari, and Banaras and rich crafts like hand block-print, Ajrak, chikankari, kantha, and various embroideries combined together to design enviable collections. Their product range varies from unstitched suit sets, sarees, stoles, and shawls to their very new print collection. Mr. Vivek Taneja, a significant contributor, and alumnus of XIME, Bengaluru carried the rich legacy of 38 years through perseverance and constant reinvention. Since its commencement, Paulsons has experienced a growing community of 50000+ satisfied customers across the nation. You can visit www.Paulsonsonline.com to peruse their extensive selection.

3. DaveAI

DaveAI is a full stack Meta-ready experience creator platform building the next generation of Artificial Intelligence solutions to help businesses drive incremental revenues. Through its Virtual Sales Avatar, it mimics a human sales brain and helps enterprises to create seamless customer product discovery experiences that are both immersive & interactive. DaveAI recently teamed up with Maruti Suzuki to showcase their participation in the Auto Expo & in a virtual format, globally. This collaboration exemplified DaveAI & its commitment to the democratization of AI through two innovative projects.

A. TheEXPOVerse, a versatile Metaverse platform developed to transfer the MSIL expo space into a virtual ecosystem.

B. Celebrity Avatar - The concept of virtual avatars was taken to new heights by DaveAI, as visitors at the expo were given the opportunity to interact with a cutting-edge celebrity avatar featuring the actor, Varun Dhawan.

4. Funk for Hire

Funk For Hire is a D2C fashion luggage and bag brand founded by co-founders Preeti, Vaishali, and Wenicia out of a desire to stand out from the crowd and the conviction that your Everyday Carry can be both Fun & Functional.

They offer a range from laptop bags to wallets and sling bags. Their products are handcrafted, entirely Made in India, and cruelty-free. The unique prints that are created in-house are inspired by India, where even the most ordinary things come to life and have incredible tales to tell.

Their solutions are meticulously created, carefully studying consumers’ journeys, to give you a long-lasting, hassle-free and secure organizing solution. It is a digital-first brand accessible on its website, Amazon, and Flipkart. Funk For Hire Bags is just the right companion you need when you step out of the house for work, travel, leisure etc. The founders envision Funk For Hire to be the go-to brand for all your carrying requirements. Thoughtful designs, bold colors and quirky prints are rolled up to make Funk For Hire a one-of-a-kind fashion find.

5. Foro World

FORO, a young contemporary jewelry brand in India, is dedicated to making jewelry with an emphasis on quality and craftsmanship. The pieces from Foro are timeless classics with a modern twist and trend to develop a brand that will connect with the contemporary woman and support her in various roles she takes on in her life. The brand provides a lovely balance between trendy and classic pieces that are an affordable addition to any jewelry collection. Foro products are made in-house with solid gold and ethically sourced natural diamonds and sold to clients directly through their e-commerce business. Their design and manufacturing are dictated by their commitment to perfection, exceptional craftsmanship, the choice of the finest materials, and rigorous attention to detail. The brand believes in encouraging people to purchase high-quality goods at reasonable prices and to use jewelry as a way to express their individuality, creativity, and sense of style. They have recently added a Solitaire (loose diamond) inventory section, where customers can buy diamonds at the lowest guaranteed rate. For more information visit foroworld.com and follow @foroworld on Instagram

6. Jutties Maker

"We are a family first and foremost, and we care about who we work for," said Sumeet Kumar Chayal and Gaurav Chayal, the founders of JUTTIESMAKER, an emerging brand for the year bringing exceptional footwear and jutties. During the British period, this Jutti line was started with the intention of providing a better livelihood to a whole community known as 'Jeengars' in Haryana. The brand was founded in 2015 under the name JUTTIESMAKER, and it now has its headquarters in Delhi, as well as stores in other states. The brand has also held exhibitions in India and other countries around the world, receiving praise and love from a large customer base. With years of experience in the production of leather jutties, the brand strives to provide the highest quality and uniquely customized designs in its collection.

7. EkiBeki

EkiBeki is a Hybrid Social Enterprise dedicated to creating livelihood at scale through crafts. They create high-quality contemporary products using traditional crafts which are well crafted with great designs. The three main product categories currently they work with are home décor, jewelry and stationery.

Ekibeki helps build artisan capacity by - Creating awareness through workshops amongst adults, students, corporates, and the government about these beautiful crafts Developing contemporary product ranges and new applications Providing technical inputs for ensuring high/consistent product quality Building artisan capacity through training - technical, design development, manufacturing, sales and distribution Providing Market Linkage through exhibitions, retail (both online and offline), corporate gifting and commissioned interior projects and installations. All of this eventually help the artisans to sustain and grow their community clusters in their natural habitat thereby arresting rural migration.

8. House of Vardha

With a determination to showcase Indian tradition and culture through Indian ethnic wear, the expertise of 35 years, a strong penchant for ethnic fashion, experienced karigars, an in-house manufacturing unit and rigorous quality checks, House of Vardha is an online store that aims to bridge the gap of authentic ethnic sarees. House of Vardha has been one of the top centers for Banarasi and Kanjivaram sarees. Our karigars have been creating some of the most exquisite designs with vibrant colors and handwoven zari work to enhance the age-old Indian Heritage.

9. Attrangi Designs

Attrangi is a home-grown jewelry brand formed by two incredibly creative women named Saloni and Vidushi with the goal of adding fashionable, excellent-quality, and reasonably priced crafts to every woman’s wardrobe. In order to adorn every woman, the company fuses the cultural spirit of Indian arts with modern sophistication. Both women supported one another and encouraged people to think creatively; their passion for jewelry shows in their designs where each piece is carefully crafted and has a fervor of different colors. The brand is gearing up to launch its new Mumbai store soon!

10. Mo’s Bakery

Mo’s is a first-of-its-kind bakery that makes petite gourmet cookies with natural ingredients. The Founder of Mo’s Bakery, Mohita Mathur took inspiration from her grandmother’s recipes and her travels to cities like Paris, Edinburgh & Pondicherry experiencing amazing culinary treats. She started baking from a home kitchen and soon enough, more people wanted these cookie jars and started recommending new flavors to her. This led to the versatile line of Mo’s cookie flavors. Mo’s Bakery takes special care in selecting the ingredients they use in their cookies and snacks, has partnerships with farmers across the country and produces cookies, granola and seed mixes, all in small batches to ensure high-quality production standards.