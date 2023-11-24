Empowering Artisans: Revitalizing Traditional Crafts in Kondagaon District

The Jhitku Mitki Artisan Producer Company Limited initiative is an effort of the district administration of Kondagaon to support the vision of empowering artisans in the district.

In recent times, there has been a growing recognition of the importance of preserving and promoting traditional art forms, and empowering artisans to thrive in a rapidly changing economy. In Kondagaon, the artisans have been gaining interest and are thriving to achieve heights through their art. To motivate the youth, there have been several initiatives by the government to give support to artisans and to give them a platform to grow.

The Bell metal and Wrought Iron art showcase various Hindu gods and goddesses, as well as folk tales, through intricate designs and detailed craftsmanship. Overall, Kondagaon's artisans continue to inspire and delight with their unique and exceptional work, keeping alive the rich legacy of their ancestral crafts.

Mr Anirudh Koche, CEO of Jhitku Mitki Artisan Producer Company Limited, passionately explained their organisation's mission. "We want to empower small artisans by giving them a direct platform to sell their products online, without any intermediaries

Apart from the CEO and other team members, Maa Sharda Lok Kala Manch has been hired as a technical support agency for generating sales and building a community of artisans who can thrive in their craft. By providing a direct platform for these skilled individuals, the organisation is creating a more equitable system that benefits both artisans and consumers. With the support and help of all such third parties, the company is flourishing and growing.

The district's Collector and Magistrate, Mr. Deepak Soni, has been a vital support. The The Hastshilp Vikas Board has established the "Shabari Emporium", which showcases the wide range of sculptures and artworks of Kondagaon's artisans. An entire Shilp Nagri has been set up where artisans from different suits can work without any hassle, as of now grand total of 66 lakhs worth of various crafts have been sold inaugural year and it is expected that these sales numbers will see an exponential rise in future.

The district administration remains committed to supporting such initiatives and working towards the collective goal of creating a sustainable future for the artisans in the district. With sustained efforts and collective action, the district can pave the way for a future where artisans can thrive and contribute to the cultural and economic vibrancy of the region.