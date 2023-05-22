Empowering Entrepreneurs of Bihar: OCP Academy and AIMTY Join Forces for an Inspiring Workshop with Pranjal Singh

Unleashing the Potential of Bihar's Entrepreneurs: OCP Academy and Amity University Patna Collaborate to Host a Digital Marketing Workshop Featuring Renowned Film Director Pranjal Singh

In a remarkable endeavor to empower students and promote innovation in education, OCP Academy and Amity University Patna joined hands to organize an extraordinary workshop on Digital Marketing Stratergies. The event, held on the 10th and 11th of May 2023, welcomed the visionary filmmaker Pranjal Singh, Founder of OCP Academy, who collaborated with AIMTY University (Patna) to deliver an enriching workshop on digital marketing strategies. Hailing from Bihar himself, Pranjal Singh boasts an illustrious career in the Film & Television industry, having directed over 90+ films and worked with esteemed TV channels such as ABP News, Viacom 18, and Network 18, among many others.

This exclusive workshop presented an invaluable opportunity for B.COM, MBA, and BBA students to delve into the realm of digital marketing, a crucial element of contemporary business success. The students were immersed in the latest digital marketing techniques and technologies, discovering how to effectively promote businesses in the digital age.

Heartfelt gratitude goes to Pranjal Singh and OCP Academy for spearheading this workshop, as well as to the exceptional coordination by Prof. Dr. Vivekanand Pandey, the Vice-Chancellor, and Dr. Chetna Priti, who ensured the seamless execution of the program, attending to every detail and requirement.

Throughout the workshop, students were exposed to transformative insights, such as converting traditional businesses into digital powerhouses, managing social media platforms, mobile app marketing, SEO, SEM, content marketing and cutting-edge technologies like augmented reality, mixed reality, extreme reality, virtual reality, and immersive technology. The sessions also encompassed vital aspects of customer journey, e-commerce management, brand management, MarTech, and AdTech. Pranjal Singh supplemented his teachings with engaging case studies, featuring successful companies like Indigo, Nirma, Cadbury, Luxottica, Hindustan Pencil PVT.LTD, Amazon, Google, Instagram Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Thumbs Up & many more showcasing the tangible applications of digital marketing strategies. He also shed light on the significance of phone numbers and their various codes, including access code, provider code, country code, and zone.

The workshop also boasted the presence of esteemed guest speakers who generously shared their expertise with the students. Shashank Shekhar, an authority in business operations analytics with over four+ years of experience, provided invaluable insights that can be readily applied. Currently serving as a data science professional at Tredence Inc, Shashank has previously worked with renowned institutions such as Ivy Professional Schools, Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, Thammasat University, IEEE, Sams Club, and Walmart.

Additionally, Mohit Kumar, a seasoned digital marketer with over nine years of practical experience in digital marketing, content creation, and lead generation, shared his profound knowledge and insights. His expertise has aided numerous companies in expanding their online presence and achieving their business objectives.

The workshop resonated deeply with the students of Bihar, igniting their entrepreneurial spirit and fueling their aspirations for business growth. Many students sought personal guidance from Pranjal Singh, seeking advice on how to achieve their goals and elevate their businesses. The students of Amity exhibited exceptional enthusiasm and responded positively to the program, leaving with a renewed motivation to pursue careers in digital marketing. The event was masterfully organized by the dedicated team at OCP Academy, receiving widespread support from all attendees, with several individuals expressing their eagerness to enroll in OCP Academy's comprehensive digital marketing course.

