Empowering Lives One Day At A Time: Pradeep Farm & Hatcheries By Pradeep Inti.

The diversified organization in the poultry farming and organic breeding sector aims to make organic products that are affordable and accessible and create sustainable self-employment opportunities for people.

It is truly astounding to learn about all those organizations that have created their own path to success instead of only following the paths already trodden by other established names in their industry. It is essential to put more light on such businesses that spread the good among others and not just focus on their company gains and profits. The organic breeding and poultry farming industry in all these years has seen the rise of tons of organizations, but among them, a few rare gems stand distinctive from the rest for multiple reasons. Among these is Pradeep Farm & Hatcheries by Pradeep Inti.

Pradeep Inti (@pradeep_inti_), who initially worked as a corporate professional today is a young and dynamic entrepreneur behind Pradeep Farm & Hatcheries, known for empowering lives one day at a time, besides being a diversified organization based in Vijayawada. He recalls how in 2017, he began with a small chicken farm with 500 chicks under “Pradeep Farms” in Gudivada, Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh. However, he was determined to spread the good among others and wanted to empower people and provide indigenous organic meat and eggs, which led him to build his own organization. His company specializes in breeding Kadaknath chicken, a native species of Madhya Pradesh, and other breeds such as Desi, Aseel, Aseel Cross, Ducks, Guinea fowl, Turkey, BV380, RIR, Silkies, Indian Game fowl, Indian Aseel Game fowl, and Peruvian Game fowl, while supplying organic meat, eggs, and various indigenous dog breeds and poultry-related products.

However, Pradeep Farm & Hatcheries has garnered more headlines for its genuine goal to make organic Kadaknath and Desi chicken affordable and accessible to everyone while also protecting, developing, and promoting native breeds and creating sustainable self-employment opportunities for people. To empower people, the company offered free training sessions every Tuesday for farming enthusiasts, teaching various farming techniques and best practices for maintaining farms. During the pandemic, while taking local orders and fulfilling them with rail transportation, they expanded their business and fulfilled online orders. And to support their employees, the company provided them with basic necessities like food, education for their children, houses, bonuses during festivals, and incentives based on revenue.

They also implemented the “Buyback Farms” concept in 2021-2022 and trained the unemployed youth, housewives, and hobbyists and sold them day-old chicks, with the assurance of buying back the chicken when it was ready for harvest. The company has remained steadfast in empowering the youth and the unemployed. Not just that, they also joined hands with NGOs and the government to distribute ten lakhs worth of chicks to lower-income families.

Pradeep Farm & Hatcheries, over the years, for its humanitarian works and its goal to empower people, has also received numerous deserving awards and accolades.