Empowering Tomorrow: Benefits of investing in school-centred mental health support

Schools go beyond mere academic institutions; they are social environments where students develop crucial interpersonal skills.

Mental health holds prime importance in growing age children and students. Putting thoughts on the same topic, Ratish Srivastava, Academic Manager, IC3 Institute explains issues, importance and benefits of investing in school-based mental health.

In the intricate landscape of education, fostering a positive and supportive environment is a fundamental pillar for nurturing the minds of tomorrow. Amidst these considerations, the often-underestimated facet of mental health support within schools takes center stage. In this new era, recognizing and dedicating resources to school-centered mental health support becomes imperative in empowering a generation poised to confront future challenges. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)* reveal that in 2021 alone, over 13,000 student suicides were reported, equating to an average of more than 35 lives lost daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alarmingly, this translates to a student suicide roughly every 40 minutes in India, emphasizing the need for schools to invest in school-centred mental health support.

A cross-sectional study conducted with 566 secondary school teachers in South India revealed that nearly 70% believed that depression was a sign of weakness rather than an illness, and they perceived it as unpredictable but not dangerous. There is a need for action from the schools and by addressing mental health within the educational framework, we elevate academic achievement and nurture social and emotional well-being.

Here are some ways schools can allocate resources to provide mental health support to the students.

Proactive Early Intervention and Prevention

Investing in mental health support within schools enables the implementation of proactive early intervention and prevention strategies. By providing resources and trained professionals, schools can promptly recognize signs of distress and provide timely assistance.

Academic Excellence through Cognitive Development

Recognizing the undeniable connection between mental health and academic performance underscores the importance of allocating resources to mental health support within schools. By investing in mental health support, schools are investing in students' cognitive development.

Social and Emotional Flourishing

Schools go beyond mere academic institutions; they are social environments where students develop crucial interpersonal skills. Mental health support within schools helps develop the student's social and emotional well-being. By doing so, schools will be planting the seeds for a resilient and empathetic generation, prepared to navigate future challenges with strength and adaptability.

Eroding Stigmas and Fostering Awareness

Dedicating resources to school-centered mental health support actively contributes to the destigmatization of mental health issues. Integrating discussions about mental health into the school environment teaches students that seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Mitigating the Impact of External Stressors

The challenges students face go beyond academics, with social, economic, and cultural factors significantly influencing their mental well-being. Investing in school-centered mental health support acknowledges and addresses these external stressors. By providing necessary resources, schools become pillars of support for students grappling with challenges outside the classroom, ensuring they are better equipped to navigate life's complexities.

In conclusion, learning environments can contribute to successful learning and well-being by generating hope, lowering stress, enabling self-expression, and boosting collaborative behavior. To ensure this, it is imperative to support the mental health and well-being of students and provide them with a safe space to express themselves. In general, educational institutions can offer the physical safe haven that students need to deal with grief, anxiety, anguish, and violence.