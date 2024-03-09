Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Stories of Resilience and Impact

Despite their remarkable progress, women entrepreneurs continue to grapple with distinct challenges such as limited access to funding, mentorship, and networks, along with societal biases and cultural barriers.

Shilpa Bhatia. Swati Sutaria Vakharia, Priyanka Ghule, Tina Singh Walia and Anubha S. Abhyankar

Over the years, there has been a noticeable surge in the presence of women in the entrepreneurial landscape, contributing significantly to economic growth, innovation, and job creation. Despite their remarkable progress, women entrepreneurs continue to grapple with distinct challenges such as limited access to funding, mentorship, and networks, along with societal biases and cultural barriers. Initiatives aimed at supporting and empowering women in business encompass facilitating access to capital, providing training and mentorship programs, creating networking opportunities, and addressing gender biases in the business ecosystem.

Notably, the rise of women-owned businesses globally attests to the resilience, creativity, and potential of women entrepreneurs. In an interaction between Roopali Pasricha Bhasin and fellow women entrepreneurs, let's delve into the stories of five inspiring women who have embarked on unique entrepreneurial journeys, sharing their experiences, goals, and future plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shilpa Bhatia, Founder of The Clothing Rental:

Former fashion stylist Shilpa Bhatia, a trailblazer in the clothing rental industry, launched The Clothing Rental in 2005. Despite initial reservations about renting clothes, Shilpa's progressive approach has established her brand with both a physical store in Banda and a thriving online presence. According to Shilpa, understanding the economics of fashion is crucial, emphasizing that renting clothes aligns with evolving work cultures and lifestyle choices. Market research indicates a substantial growth forecast for the online clothing rental market, underscoring the industry's potential.

Swati Sutaria Vakharia: Founder of Nabhi Sutra

With a rich entrepreneurial journey spanning over 15 years, Swati has traversed diverse domains, leaving an enduring impact in each venture she undertook. From establishing an IT firm to spearheading the creation of a women-centric magazine called "Women Planet," along with a charitable trust, Swati's entrepreneurial repertoire reflects both dynamism and versatility. Recognizing the importance of preventive measures for herself and her child, this concern for holistic healing paved the way for the inception of Nabhi Sutra. As an entrepreneur deeply committed to making a positive impact, Swati identified and addressed yet another crucial issue through Nabhi Sutra: holistic health. The notable presence of Swati and Nabhi Sutra on Shark Tank India Season 3 serves as a testament to the brand's significance and Swati's unwavering commitment to promoting wellness through the principles of Ayurveda.

Priyanka Ghule, Founder of MySilkLove:

Priyanka Ghule Katkar's entrepreneurial journey began in 2020 with MySilkLove, an online platform offering handcrafted silk sarees. With an initial capital of Rs. 1,00,000/- from personal savings, Priyanka has grown the business significantly, collaborating with over 2000 weavers and selling 1500 plus products per month. Beyond business success, Priyanka emphasizes the importance of pursuing hobbies, such as painting and dancing, as a means of maintaining mental well-being. MySilkLove's future plans include expanding to platforms like Myntra and Nykaa and introducing ready-to-wear sarees with stitching services.

Tina Singh Walia, Image Coach and Wellness Coach:

Tina Singh Walia's transformative journey from facing body image challenges to becoming a renowned Image Stylist and Wellness Coach is a testament to her indomitable spirit. Overcoming societal standards and unhealthy comparisons, Tina navigated her way through modeling and entrepreneurship before transitioning to become a certified Image Consultant and Soft Skills trainer. At 47, Tina continues to thrive in her field, offering corporate training and sharing her insights on wellness, image management, behavior, communication, and etiquette through her substantial Instagram following. Currently working on her first book, Tina exemplifies the continual pursuit of passion and self-improvement.

Anubha S. Abhyankar:

A seasoned lawyer with over a decade of experience, Anubha S. Abhyankar decided to take a conscious step back in her legal career after becoming a mother in 2019. Acknowledging the challenges of balancing motherhood and career, she proudly identifies as a 'stay-at-home-mom.' Anubha's journey highlights the importance of addressing mental health during the postpartum period, as she found solace and strength in her weight loss and fitness journey. Supported by her husband, Anubha aims to balance her legal career and personal well-being, emphasizing the holistic nature of fitness beyond mere weight loss.

In profiling these women entrepreneurs, it's evident that their diverse experiences contribute not only to their personal growth but also to the broader narrative of women's resilience, creativity, and impact in the entrepreneurial landscape.