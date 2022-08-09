Encore Holidays conferred with Brands Impact National Fame Award 2022

Encore Holidays, a new-age innovative holiday maker, bagged the award for “Most Trusted Travel Consultants for Europe & Singapore” at Brands Impact National Fame Awards 2022.

Encore Holidays , a new-age innovative holiday maker, bagged the award for “Most Trusted Travel Consultants for Europe & Singapore” at Brands Impact National Fame Awards 2022. The award was presented to the Founders Manish Gupta & Alok Gupta by the renowned Bollywood actress Malaika Arora at the glittering ceremony held at one of the most opulent hotels Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka.

Brands Impact, India’s leading branding company organized the first edition of the National Fame Awards to recognize the efforts and dedication of individuals and companies that have risen to fame and have nationwide supporters owing to their talent and contributions to various industries.

Congratulating Manish & Alok, Amol Monga, Founder and Director of Brands Impact said “A holiday is an opportunity to journey within, It is our distinct honor to have you as our awardee, we appreciate your sincere efforts.”

Other prominent awardees included Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar (Most Loved Celebrity Couple of the Year), Erica Fernandes (Most Stylish Lead Actor on Indian Television (Female), Karan Mehra (Most Loved Lead Actor on Indian Television (Male), Roshni Bhatia (Most Popular Fashion Blogger of the Year).

Encore Holidays founded by Manish Gupta and Alok Gupta is a leading travel company that offers tailor-made experiences with a vision of making travel a more convivial experience. Their dedicated team of experts carefully designs touring packages to cater to each and every need and provide a dream vacation. Their customized Europe tours are a great illustration of the ultimate customer satisfaction that they have delivered., Encore strives to make holidays a priority for every Indian.

With six years of experience, Encore Holidays is committed to delivering a hassle-free travel experience to each and every client. As one of the world’s leading tours and travel providers; its mission is to provide customers value for their money. Encore Holidays are among the few visionaries who desire to change the way people travel. Their motto is to bring people together to make travel an enriching experience.

Upon receiving the award Manish Gupta, Co-founder said. “We are thrilled and humbled on receiving this award from Brands Impact. We are for holidays, and we want Indians to prioritize their holidays. The Southeast Asia packages that Encore Holidays offers are always in high demand and this becomes our duty to ensure that all our clients attain full customer satisfaction. We feel that travel has always been a tedious task for travelers. With the inception of Encore Holidays, we have made traveling a lot easier for our clients.”

Brands Impact National Fame Award is an acknowledgment of their commitment to redefining the consumer's travel experiences, through its technologically enhanced offerings and innovative experiences. With post covid scenario and travel market opening up, Encore Holidays is all set to create further benchmarks in the Travel Industry.