Breaking News
Common Mumbaikars at the fore on Day 1 of Rs 2,000 note phase-out
Tata Blocks garden row: SV Road residents to hit the streets on Saturday
Patwardhan park parking row: Khar residents face an uphill battle for park
Mumbai: Care centres for people with HIV reduced by 60 per cent
Mumbai: 4-month-old succumbs to Covid-19
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > Enjoy a 15 referral bonus when you refer people to FairPlay

Enjoy a 15% referral bonus when you refer people to FairPlay.

Updated on: 24 May,2023 03:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

The well-known online gaming site FairPlay offers a fun referral programme where gamers can take advantage of a large 15% referral bonus. Players are rewarded for promoting FairPlay and recruiting friends and acquaintances to use the platform through this programme.

Enjoy a 15% referral bonus when you refer people to FairPlay.


Players have a great opportunity to increase their income through the referral programme while introducing others to the thrill of FairPlay. Users can get 15% of the deposit of new players they refer to FairPlay as a referral incentive. The fact that both current players and new players can profit from this profitable programme makes it a win-win situation for everyone involved.


The referral programme is easy to get started with. Each user of FairPlay receives a special referral link that may be shared quickly with friends, family, and even on social media sites. The already-registered player is entitled to the referral incentive once a new user makes their first deposit after utilising the referral link.


Players have a strong motivation to aggressively promote FairPlay thanks to the 15% referral payment. As they invite new users to the platform, their potential earnings grow. Sharing their positive experiences and promoting FairPlay to others is a great method for players to earn extra prizes.


The referral programme at FairPlay includes more than just the initial deposit. Every time the suggested player makes additional deposits, the existing player receives a 15% referral bonus. As long as the player who recommended them stays active on FairPlay, awards will continue to be given out, providing a steady stream of additional income.

One of the numerous ways FairPlay shows appreciation for its devoted customer base is through the 15% referral bonus. It is evidence of the platform's dedication to compensating users for their support and assistance in fostering its expansion. Everyone is welcome to take part in the recommendation programme and benefit from this hefty referral incentive, regardless of whether they are a high roller or a casual player.

To further improve user convenience, FairPlay offers consumers a variety of sharing alternatives. Through direct messages, social media sites, or simply word-of-mouth, players may easily spread the word and entice their friends to sign up for FairPlay.

In conclusion, FairPlay's referral programme offers players a great way to increase their earnings and spread the thrill of the platform to their friends. Users have a great motivation to aggressively promote FairPlay because they receive a significant 15% referral bonus on each deposit made by the player they refer. Join FairPlay now to take advantage of the referral program's advantages and to start referring friends. It's an opportunity to improve your game experience while also earning prizes.

We do not promote or endorse any such activity and you shall access the same at your sole risk with full understanding of the monetary and legal consequences. We shall not be responsible for any losses which you may suffer as a result of use of any such apps/websites

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK