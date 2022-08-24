Enjoy a Premium Stay in the Lap of Nature at Club Mahindra Ooty Resorts

Known as the 'Queen of Hills,' Ooty is a popular tourist destination in Tamil Nadu. Nestled in the lap of nature, the landscape of Ooty is replete with lush valleys, sparkling lakes, waterfalls, tea plantations, and undulating hills.

This cosy little hill station has plenty of stunning sights that casts a charm on discerning travellers.

If you plan a trip to Ooty, you can find many stay options here, including resorts, homestays, and hostels. But, if you are looking for a premium stay with experiences unlike any other, you must book your stay at Club Mahindra Danish Villa or Club Mahindra Derby Green, the best resort in Ooty.

Located in the heart of the Nilgiris, these resorts boast spacious rooms, premium amenities, and a range of experiences and activities for you and your family members to indulge in. While these resorts have a unique charm and a cosy vibe, the beautiful surroundings around the resorts are even more enchanting.

Whether you are visiting with your family or friends, there are plenty of things to do inside the resort. Club Mahindra Ooty resorts boast a spa, large pools, and many activities in HappyHub, their unique activity centre.

On days when you don't feel like venturing out, you can spend some peaceful time with your loved ones by the pool or even take a dip together and do a few laps. If you are visiting with your significant other, you both can indulge in some self-pampering and enjoy a relaxing massage at the spa. The peaceful ambience at the spa and the expertly done massage will soothe your senses and relax your body and mind.

Things to do in Ooty

Club Mahindra resorts are known to serve a delicious breakfast. The menu includes a spread of south Indian delicacies, and you can also order your favourite dish. After a hearty meal, you can head out for trekking, including a professional guide's services.

It is better to go with a guide who can give you valuable information about the local flora and fauna. Also, these guides know about different trekking trails and can take you on a trekking sojourn to suit your skill levels. When you have someone to show you the way, you can save time and effort in managing things independently.

If you are not interested in trekking, don't worry, there are many things to do in Ooty. You can explore the lovely scenic landscape and lakes like Avalanche Lake, Emerald Lake, or Pykra Lake at your own pace.

You can visit Doddabeta, the highest peak of the Nilgiris, which is about 10 km away from the city centre. Known for offering gorgeous views of the valley, you can spend a cosy evening with your loved one and enjoy watching the beautiful birds around. More than 250 species of birds call these hills their home. Alternatively, you can visit the Botanical Garden in the town.

So, Ooty is a perfect place to unwind, chill, and enjoy in the laps of nature. And, by staying at the Club Mahindra nature resorts, you need not leave the comfort of the resort to enjoy yourself. You can go on a leisurely walk, visit the plantations around the resort and enjoy some fresh coffee made from locally grown beans. So, head to Ooty and experience the best vacation.

