Entrepreneur And Philanthropist Diksha Chhillar Continues To Give It Back To The Society

Diksha Chhillar is an athlete turned entrepreneur who knows the art of balancing multiple roles with utter efficiency.

She is a national medalist in Karata and a national-level Archer. She has been an athlete for more than 15 years and that helps her to understand the exact needs and requirements to ensure that athletes flourish in their sporting career. After a successful career in Karate and Archery which saw her earn a Black belt and numerous medals at the national level, Diksha has embarked on her entrepreneurial journey to help the sportspersons of Insia flourish in their careers.

Diksha's entrepreneurial journey is not just a business model but she is a woman with a vision who wants to make a difference. She makes sure that she can help the needy budding athletes of our country besides the company's exclusive athletes. In her own words, Diksha states: "While growing up as a budding athlete, I always felt that finance is a huge problem in Indian sports. I led the foundation of Aethleti Circle with the vision to eradicate this issue from the sporting eco-system of our country. We want to make sure that finance is not a barrier for athletes during their career. Through Aethleti Circle, I want to ensure athletes that we will take care of all their off the field requirements and they can just concentrate on performing well. I've always wanted to help athletes and bring about a positive change in Indian sports and this is the primary motivation that I have even now." Diksha is immensely dedicated towards her social responsibility and invests funds for the betterment of needy Indian athletes in a monthly basis. She plans it to expand it even more as her company continues to grow more within the sports industry.

Her journey as an entrepreneur started in 2020, when she founded Aethleti Circle with the primary vision to help athletes fulfill their maximum potential on the field while the xompany takes care of all the matters off the ground. Diksha states: "In my entrepreneurship career, I have played a pivotal role in the overall career growth of a bulk of national and international athletes belonging to various different sporting backgrounds - kabbadi, volleyball, motor racing, golf, cricket, badminton and more."

While growing up as a budding athlete, Diksha always felt that finance is a problem in Indian sports. Now, as an entrepreneur she aims to eradicate this issue from the sporting eco-system. Diksha has always remained true to her roots and focussed on her primary objective. She believes in giving it back to the society and we certainly wish her the best for her future endeavours.