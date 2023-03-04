Entrepreneur and Politician Sumit Mhatre On Celebrating His Birthday By Making a Difference To The Society

Being the son of renowned politician Suresh Mhatre, who serves as the Thane District Rural President of NCP, there are a lot of expectations riding on the young shoulders of Sumit Mhatre.

Sumit Mhatre

At a very young age, Sumit has managed to achieve a lot of things that most people set out to achieve at a much-advanced stage in their lives.

Apart from establishing himself as a successful entrepreneur, Sumit has contributed to several important social causes as a philanthropist. He has already taken his first steps in the world of politics, his primary goal remains serving society. Just like every other year, this year, too, Sumit will be celebrating his birthday by lending his support to a few social causes.

Q. You celebrate your birthday on March 5. What are your plans for your birthday this year?

I have planned a lot of things, all of which will happen in a single day. We will be offering free health checkups to a large number of people who can’t afford it. A team of 15-20 doctors, comprising of neurosurgeons, gynecologists, eye doctors and others, will attend to the needs of all those who will turn up for this.

We will also be providing free medicines and other health care support to the attendants. A blood donation camp will also be organized the same day. We will be visiting two old age homes in different parts of Mumbai and provide the elderly individuals with a few things they need. I have the support of my team which comprises of several young volunteers.

Q. Any plans with the family?

Since the last few years, I have spent my birthdays in the company of those who need some support. Being around them and helping them in some way gives me a lot of peace and happiness. We will be having a simple family dinner 2-3 days after my birthday.

Q. Do you have any special memory associated with your birthday?

Every birthday has been special as I consider it to be a day when one should pray to God and thank Him for this precious life. I have fond memories of my birthdays from my childhood. Now, I celebrate it differently by participating in some social cause. Now, I feel my birthdays are more special.

Q. Your father has been a much-respected politician and known for his philanthropic activities as well. Which is that one quality of his that inspires you the most?

My father has always been a giver. That is one thing that has inspired me the most. Because of him, I understood the importance and beauty of giving back to society. Every human being must contribute to the growth of the society.

Q. What are your professional goals for this year?

You cannot plan things in politics as the political environment keeps changing all the time. As an entrepreneur, I have a set of goals and I hope to achieve them before the year comes to an end.