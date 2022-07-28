Entrepreneur Fabian Ritter takes the digital ecosystem to a new level with his Web3 platform

The pace at which transformation is happening in the digital ecosystem is commendable. We have already welcomed the next stage of internet applications to what we call Web 3.0 or decentralized web. Now many might wonder what is Web3? In simple words, Web3 or Web 3.0 is nothing but the storage of data in blockchains rather than the databases managed by business organisations.

With the crypto market evolving with time, a majority of people are curious to know about Web3 and its potential future. Those already following the emerging technological trends are aware of what Web 3.0 can do in the digital ecosystem. One such individual who is working immensely with these advanced technological trends is Fabian Ritter, a businessman with roots in Germany.

Tapping the potential of Web3, Fabian established his Web3 platform that allows developers to interact with different Web 3.0 services like authentication, smart contracts, NFTs and on-chain data. However, before making his foray into the world of cryptocurrency and Web 3.0m Fabian worked as an army officer in Germany. Even his parents were officers who served in the German military.

The entrepreneur's entry into the digital space happened when he was stationed in the USA. Mr. Ritter's trip to Las Vegas was a turning point for him when was introduced to digital currency at a casino. Initially, he was not keen to dive deep into the crypto world, but the tech innovations saw him learn the fundamentals of cryptocurrency, blockchain and Web3.

As Fabian gained knowledge about the crypto industry from different mentors and events, he started sharing his knowledge with people. In 2017, he coined his Web3 platform that is helping towards building the Web3 infrastructure across every industry. Leaving the military to pursue his business goals, Fabian Ritter has truly come a long way in his career.

Currently, he is educating thousands of people about cryptocurrency through his programs. Looking at the progression of Web 3.0, Fabian Ritter is sure that more and more individuals will participate in taking the digital ecosystem to another level.