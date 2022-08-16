Entrepreneur Gaurav Manoj Singh's milestones prove that age is just a number

While the "ooze of change" is blowing harder, everyone and everything is swaying with it.

Lately, a lot of examples have proffered that hum "age is just a number" in one tune. And guess where the majority is coming from? Entrepreneurs!!! One such exemplary of the aforementioned words is Gaurav Manoj Singh. This young man is taking the world by storm with his entrepreneurial skills.

But, what is his story? Gaurav Manoj Singh is a Europe-based entrepreneur, travel enthusiast, and foodie who started his first business at the age of 17. When other teenagers were taking steps towards a stable career, Gaurav went on to chase his dreams and test his business skills.

Being a Computer Engineer by profession and a young entrepreneur, his first business was based on an algorithmic application for car servicing, which was later on bought by a big car tech manufacturer in India. Gaurav Manoj Singh deciphered the turns and turmoils of the business world from a very young age. After finding success in his first venture, he laid the stepping stone for his second business. But this time it was DIGITAL!!!

Gaurav co-founded Pulse Digital Marketing with his brother Saurabh Singh, and this data-driven digital marketing company was nominated for best B2B startup in Eastern Europe. Through this company, Gaurav Manoj Singh and his brother Saurabh have provided the market with a one-stop destination for every digital need.

This young entrepreneur is just 23 years old and the founder of two companies. Here's what Gaurav says, "Don't wait for age to come and experience to roll in. If you have an idea, start your plan. You will gain experience on the way! But one thing's clear, entrepreneurship demands sacrifices. And if you are someone who is searching for a secured career, this path isn't for you!"

During his university days, Gaurav Manoj Singh was a very active student. In fact, he was the first ever Indian President of a University Student Council in Poland, Europe. As a consequence of his influential attitude, he also enjoys a good reputation in the Indian Community in Europe and was recently invited to the European Parliament for his exceptional work in rescuing Indian students from Ukraine and providing them with aid. Gaurav Manoj Singh has inspired youth across nations.