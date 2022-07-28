Entrepreneur Kavit Passary aims at conquering vast spaces via his brands' expansion.

The idea is to take his entrepreneurial journey to the next level by scaling his reach manifold.
Kavit Passary's name is not new in the entrepreneurial world, as he has in the past brought in many successful ventures which have turned out to be big winners. His journey in the world of business has been extremely fulfilling and that's evident by the kind of success he has garnered till date via all his endeavors which have hit the right targets. Kavit has always believed in being a numero uno in whichever field he has laid his hands on, and he has proved that well throughout his career, which has seen him handle multiple businesses which have shown a successful graph since their inception under his able leadership.
Kavit has made sure he equipped himself well where education was concerned before he plunged into the entrepreneurial sphere as he completed his CFA, Chartered Financial Analyst and MBA from SP Jain, thereafter starting his journey into the business world. "I have always had an entrepreneurial mindset right from the beginning as well as good financial skills, which helped me take giant strides in my career. Secondly, I have always been a keen observer of the startup space, analyzing sustainable models, whether they had the potential to survive, make profits, what kind of expertise can boost its future prospects and much more. I was just passionate about this space as it interested me till no end," says Kavit.
It came as no surprise that he followed his passion and stepped into the startup space soon after by starting his own joint venture of exporting to high-end fashion designers, which was short-lived which made him focus on his next Iron Tailor, that started off with leather bags for men which has now grown into a full-fledged brand housing leather bags for both men and women as well as shoes. Within no time of its launch Kavit was able to hold more than 100 exhibitions which boosted the brand's presence further. Since the past four years, Iron Tailor has grown leaps and bounds, and the success graph has only grown upwards. There are plans for expansion, as this fine entrepreneur wants to see his brands' outlets at airports and metropolitan cities a few years down the line.