Entrepreneur Kavit Passary aims at conquering vast spaces via his brands' expansion.

The idea is to take his entrepreneurial journey to the next level by scaling his reach manifold.

Kavit Passary's name is not new in the entrepreneurial world, as he has in the past brought in many successful ventures which have turned out to be big winners. His journey in the world of business has been extremely fulfilling and that's evident by the kind of success he has garnered till date via all his endeavors which have hit the right targets. Kavit has always believed in being a numero uno in whichever field he has laid his hands on, and he has proved that well throughout his career, which has seen him handle multiple businesses which have shown a successful graph since their inception under his able leadership.

Kavit has made sure he equipped himself well where education was concerned before he plunged into the entrepreneurial sphere as he completed his CFA, Chartered Financial Analyst and MBA from SP Jain, thereafter starting his journey into the business world. "I have always had an entrepreneurial mindset right from the beginning as well as good financial skills, which helped me take giant strides in my career. Secondly, I have always been a keen observer of the startup space, analyzing sustainable models, whether they had the potential to survive, make profits, what kind of expertise can boost its future prospects and much more. I was just passionate about this space as it interested me till no end," says Kavit.