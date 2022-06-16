Entrepreneur Vijay Dwivedi Is Bullish About NFTs But Suggests Everyone To Research Before Investing

Vijay is currently focused on a new NFT project in association with brands and businesses from different fields. “Things are in the development stage now. We shall reveal about it soon”, he says

Vijay Dwivedi

NFTs have taken over the internet and almost everyone is talking about it now. The blockchain based digital assets are set to revolutionise the technology and hence everyone is curious about it. Entrepreneur Vijay Dwivedi is also an NFT enthusiast who has invested big in it.

NFT marketplace carries a huge potential and can tap more than 60% of the internet users. Vijay has been keenly observing the ever-growing popularity of NFTs and hence believes that the number of NFT investors will radically increase this decade.

But Vijay also suggests people to do an extensive research before investing. “You need to know the associated risks before making any investment. NFTs are an illiquid and speculative form of investment. A majority of the NFTs might become worthless if not invested smartly. Therefore, research more before making any investment.” he explains.

Vijay Dwivedi says that one shouldn't buy NFTs to maximise profits quickly. The focus should be on real value of NFTs and one should try to identify it by learning the way the market functions. Vijay is also working hard in helping celebs, influencers and creators make smart investments in NFTs.

Talking about the value NFTs can provide in our daily life, Vijay says that whether it is shopping coupons, movie tickets or brand endorsements, NFTs will be used extensively in every sector.

Vijay is currently focused on a new NFT project in association with brands and businesses from different fields. “Things are in the development stage now. We shall reveal about it soon”, he says.

From an early age, Vijay Dwivedi wanted to build an empire of his own. After tedious experience in various fields, he started making investments in different assets. NFT marketplace was one such investment platform that saw him earn great fortunes.

Those who are unaware, NFTs enable users to digitally signify ownership of an asset; thereby making it secured. With a certificate of ownership, NFT can be in any format - images, videos, pieces of art or even a simple text.