Epitome of Aastha-Paramesh Paul’s solo show of paintings at Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai from 27 March 27- April 02 , 2023

Artist Paramesh Paul with no formal training never fail to amaze, with their vivid vibrancy and deep spiritual appeal. Born in West Bengal in 1970, in a family of traditional potters, he grew up sculpting the Divine in clay and terracotta.

Early in his life, Paul explored his interest in art and creativity in a very artistic environment. Paramesh Paul’s paintings, just like his subject, are a divine confluence of faith, religion, serenity, landscapes, and cityscapes. Having devoted a decade to the ISKON temples, he cemented his passion for the supreme power and began a lifelong journey towards Hindu mythology and iconography, and holy Indian cities. A celebrated and veteran artist, he recreates these cities and stories on his canvas.

In his latest exhibition in Mumbai’s Jehangir Art Gallery (from March 27-April 2, 2023), he relives his encounters with Benaras and Ganga Ghats, which form the background of his majestic paintings dominated by rustic tones of yellow, red, green, and blue. His art has numerous layers that resonate with the different layers and secrets held by the holy city. These layers comprising of temples and mountains add depth to the artwork and give the audience a whole new perspective. Moreover, Lord Shiva and his vehicle Nandi, form an important part of his paintings. His artistic reflections on the river and mythological stories, echoes with a Divine ethos that he has imbibed his own life. Having made a name for himself in the national and international art circle, Paul has mastered the art of mythology-inspired imagery, where viewers can see his acrylic on canvas renditions of the Hindu iconography he is inspired by, and so meticulously portrays visually.

His inspiration comes from the temples and dhams situated in Nadia district, West Bengal where he spent his entire childhood.

The works and visual vocabulary of contemporary artist Paramesh Paul showcase these sacred Indian motifs with an originality little seen in the world of art.