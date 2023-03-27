Eternal Legend Haji Shahid Ali Khan’s Daughter Dr. Iqra Ali Khan, empowering the youth and fulfilling father’s dreams!

The new face of political legacy,Dr.Iqra Ali Khan is the emerging youth icon of the state.

Inherited from her father, who served in the ministry as Minister of Science and Technology, minority welfare and law and IT, left her well-established medical career and joined social service through politics. She completed her MBBS but she couldn't think of a better direction in terms of upliftment of the humankind than the service of humankind



Iqra, a shrewd diligent executive believes in enhancing the implication of substantial human needs and voices to be heard, just the way her father used to believe.



Late Mohd Khan hovered the state with growth and development during his tenure. He became the youngest Member of the Legislative Assembly in 1990. He sped the graphs of technological advancements and generated a new arena for the career world for the students. During the hard times of covid predicament, after Haji’s incident, Iqra appeared as a ray of betterment and hope for the people. She not only heightened the resources and provided the facilities, but also intensified the awareness of the crisis and precautions.



Iqra on the same hand believes the parliament needs a higher rate of feminine energy to let the voices be heard and acknowledged on a substantial level. She wants to be the prime transparent medium of reciprocating the ground-level facts to the potential change-makers.



With her constant efforts and wide vision of change and development Iqra is the candidate with the highest hopes from the citizens.