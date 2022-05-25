Eurovision 60th Anniversary Show

Eurovision's Greatest Hits has been the Eurovision Song Contest's long-awaited 60th-anniversary commemoration concert. It was staged by the BBC on March 31, 2015, at the Eventim Hammersmith Apollo in London, and was hosted by United Kingdom commentator Graham Norton and 2013 host Petra Mede.

Lys Assia, the first Eurovision winner, was also present.

In the weeks preceding up to the 2015 tournament, it was broadcast on numerous EBU member stations as well as SBS in Australia.

Graham Norton and Petra Mede hosted the event, which included fifteen artists from thirteen different nations performing their previous Eurovision entries. In between each live song, film montages from the Eurovision Song Contest collections were presented on the televised show.

The United Kingdom's Eurovision Song Contest 2015 entry, "Still in Love with You" by Electro Velvet, was performed as the opening act of the concert but was never shown on television. As part of the anniversary celebrations, Riverdance did a repeat of their 1994 Eurovision Song Contest interval routine.

Performances

Only Teardrops, Emmelie de Forest (Denmark 2013)

Tu Reconnaîtras, Anne Marie David (Luxembourg 1973)

Diggiloo Diggiley Herreys (Sweden 1984)

Diva Dana International (Israel 1998)

Fly on the Wings of Love with the Olsen Brothers (Denmark 2000)

Save Your Kisses For Me, Brotherhood of Man (the United Kingdom 1976)

Rosa: La, La, La, Vivo Cantando, Eres t, and Living a Celebration in Europe (Spain 1968, 1969, 1973, 2002)

Nicole: Bisschen Frieden! (Germany 1982)

Lordi: Hallelujah Hard Rock (Finland 2006)

Natasha St-Pier: I just have my soul (France 2001)

Dima Bilan: Never Give Up and Believe (Russia 2006, 2008)

La Det Swinge, Bobbysocks! (Norway 1985)

Euphoria, Loreen (Sweden 2012)

What's another year, Johnny Logan? and Take Me Now (Ireland 1980, 1992, 1987)

Conchita Wurst: Phoenix Rising (Austria 2014)

Organisation Who Hosted The Event

On 22 October 2014, it was revealed that the EBU has selected the British broadcaster BBC to co-produce a special anniversary event to commemorate sixty years of the Eurovision Song Contest, similar to the 2005 presentation Congratulations: 50 Years of the Eurovision Song Contest. At the time of the announcement, no information about the show's title was available.

Following the 60th anniversary, the EBU made the following statement: "There are other fascinating suggestions on the table from member broadcasters to commemorate the 60th anniversary beyond the contest in May, which are presently being assessed. Keep an eye out for an announcement soon! ".. In an interview, Edgar Böhm, executive producer of the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest, stated that the BBC has been chosen to broadcast a special anniversary programme. Geoff Posner has previously overseen the Eurovision Song Contest in Birmingham in 1998.

Guy Freeman was named executive producer for the event and was assisted by Senior Producer Simon Proctor. The script was co-written by Edward af Sillén, Daniel Réhn, Christine Rose, and Simon Proctor, and the director was Geoff Posner, who had previously directed the Eurovision Song Contest in Birmingham in 1998.