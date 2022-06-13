Serial investor and seasoned entrepreneur Dirk Schepens is all set to storm the Web3 space with his latest project, xSPECTAR.

Popularly known as XPunkDS, the business evangelist is driven by innovation and always aims to focus on innovation which offers something new to the world. With xSPECTAR, an XRPL based Web3 project, he is building an exclusive metaverse ecosystem with a membership-based society bridging real-life extension into the digital world. xSPECTAR is an elite society which will provide a complete ecosystem with a virtual economy on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

As a seasoned entrepreneur, Dirk has a series of achievements in his bag. To name a few, he holds the pride of selling over 2.5M XRP in 4 weeks, securing key partnerships across the XRP ecosystem, Building, and growing a community of over 20,000 followers in less than 1 month and successful promotion of xSPECTAR at Times Square.

But why did he opt for XRP Ledger as the platform to build xSPECTAR? Dirk explains that it has proved itself as one of the fastest, most scalable, high performing, low energy consuming, and reliable platforms around.

With xSPECTAR, Dirk aims to provide its users with a unique metaverse experience coupled with several benefits. Also known as ‘agents’, the users will receive exclusive access as members of the xSPECTAR society enabling the opportunity to meet and access business ventures in the metaverse. The agents also have the potential to obtain many opportunities within the virtual ecosystem via a multi-access membership pass by collaborating with other members of the community. Further, the native tokens and NFTs will grant members access to the exclusive society and unlock the privileges in all lines of utility.

Sharing some advice with his followers and those who want to make it big as entrepreneurs, Dirk says, "Become evangelists - build and innovate in new technology (Web3)" He also suggests people contribute to the development of the virtual economy on the blockchain as we move to a new world of possibilities.