Everything You Need To Know About The New Next-Gen Social Platform — Huh Exchange (Huh)

The HUH Exchange is a three-in-one network platform. A blockchain, exchange, and wallet. The HUH Exchange is a social cross-chain Decentralized Exchange (DEX) platform. HUH is the native utility and governance token of the HUH Exchange network. With the HUH token, applications can be built and run on the HUH Exchange because of its PoS consensus system.

Why Should You Choose HUH Exchange (HUH)?

Running on blockchain technology, HUH can become a world-class token favored by billions of users worldwide. Due to the uniqueness of the HUH network, creators, fans, and users will enjoy it as a social blockchain that will connect them while functioning for each one of them. In addition, the network will host high-quality and popular apps that will be accessible to creators, fans, and users alike. The network will serve as a foundation for building a cross-chain network, and it will provide the requirements for a censorship-less network.

HUH Exchange aims to solve the arising problems Blockchain today has: slow transaction processing, expensive transaction fees, and scalability issues. With its innovative Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, the HUH network aims to solve these issues. This will enable transparent, fast, low-cost, and successful transactions within the HUH ecosystem.

On the HUH Exchange network, monetization will become easier. Content creators will now be able to access cheap transaction fees, relieving them of the worry of current crypto gas fees. These lower fees will make every user, creator, and fan happy!

How Will the HUH Exchange (HUH) Presale be Held?

The HUH Exchange team will launch a presale to fund the projects of the network. In collaboration with a marketing campaign, the presale will be held to promote and publicize the HUH project. A total circulating supply of 10 trillion HUH Exchange (HUH) tokens will be released.

35% of the total supply of HUH tokens will be available for purchase during the presale. HUH tokens that aren't bought at the end of the presale will be burned to ensure the stability of the project for its launch and allow a power circulating supply. 10% of the total circulating supply will be set aside for trading the ERC-20 HUH Exchange (HUH) tokens on the HUH blockchain. By this practice, no one loses out in purchasing the HUH token and trading other tokens for the HUH token.

The presale will last ten months to allow crypto enthusiasts, buyers, and users to have enough time to get to know about the HUH token, purchase it, and be invested in engaging in the HUH network. The price of the HUH token will increase each month for the 10 months. Each month will act as a stage and have a special stage bonus awarded to buyers at that stage. Early-stage users will have the most benefit. At the end of the 12th stage, the HUH token's price will be fixed. This will be launched on the main Decentralized Exchange (DEX) on the HUH blockchain: the HUH DEX.

