Everything You Need To Know About Varsity Fashion!

It’s been a hot minute since its inception, yet old-school & sporty varsity fashion continues to enjoy immense popularity.

Aside from its preppy origins, its popularity can be traced back to the 1960s and 1970s, with skinheads and scooterboys popularising the flight jackets prevalent in military surpluses. Later, with the onset of the 1980s and the popularity of teen movies - American high school jackets, a symbol of athletes and quarterbacks, became another popular identifier of the varsity world.

Varsity, in all of its manifestations, denotes a sense of belonging.

A Fashion Comeback No One Saw Coming In 2022

Outside of being preppy and cheerful, varsity carries a distinct sense of nostalgia with it. It can be seen in all iconic 1990s films, as guys and girls wore cool and funky "Letterman coats."

Many people think of varsity as a school uniform, but it became a great smash when Michael Jackson shook it out on stage in the 1980s. KJ Apa has been rocking the look in his iconic Archie Andrews getup in recent years.

Needless to say, the sporty, stylish aspect distinguishes this comfortable style as unique, modern, and urban. It adds a refined casual touch to everyday fashion and sophisticated work looks, a flex not many fashion items can pull off.

Why Are People Into It Again?

It's no surprise that fashion in general (and the streetwear culture in particular) has embraced the varsity trend. The genuine "varsity" jocks who gave the jackets their names — wore them as a silent reminder that they are the greatest at what they do. It's designed to exude confidence. Varsity jackets are sartorial trophy cases, wordless reminders of sporting victories. They scream youth and energy, not to mention are preppy and fun from a fashion perspective.

Where Can One Wear It, and How Should One Style It?

Varsity is for pretty much everything and anything. It may be a hoodie, a tube top, or a t-shirt. The trend is appropriate for any occasion because it is no longer restricted to the brick walls or the football field. It is especially ideal for when you want an edgy feminine or gender-neutral look because varsity has a distinct androgynous vibe to it, which is always fun!

Today, several women can be seen sporting varsity jackets, tees, socks & more, clubbed with their usual clothes: work gear and smart-casual items.

We've come up with ways you can make varsity fashion a seamless part of your current wardrobe.

Team up letterman crop tops with your snazzy denims for a touch of spunky vintage. Stick to a minimal colour palette, such as blacks and whites or earthy tones, to create a unified image. The unexpected finishing touch: a pair of opulent strappy heels.

Tuck a new varsity sleeveless t-shirt into a pair of plaid trousers, and you're ready for any upcoming semi-formal occasions.

Mix your mesh top with faux leather leggings, chain jewellery, and platform footwear inspired by punk fashion to toughen up the look.

