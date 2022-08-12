Excellence in Astro-Vastu - Cosmic Siddhas LLP

Parag Awasthi from Cosmic Siddhas LLP being felicitated for Excellence in Astro-Vastu

The mid-day Icon for Excellence in Astro-Vastu. What are your feelings on receiving this honour and who would you like to dedicate it to?

I am extremely grateful to mid-day for honouring with Excellence in Astro-Vastu. I would like to dedicate this icon to my Mother, Father and my better half Sharmila Awasthi who have always supported me in everything I did. Moving from a successful telecom job to doing Vastu, I was totally supported and encouraged to fulfil what I liked to do and follow my dreams.

What was your vision when you started this venture? Have you been able to achieve it?

Most of life’s things can easily be solved and basic everyday problems of relationship, money and health can be eased through tried and tested simple Vastu solutions like changing colours and designs of curtains, shifting dustbin, changing upholstery, etc. My vision is that most of us should be able to at least do the basics of simple Vastu solutions and make their life better and easy. In lockdown we were able to reach out to almost 30,000+ families with easily doable Vastu solutions to ease depression, get jobs, grow business, get visas, etc.

What have been the challenges/struggles that you had to deal with in your venture?

Getting people to know that ‘breaking home/ office’ in the name of Vastu is ‘not required’ has been a challenge for us. Solutions can be implemented without buying any remedies. And they’re so easily doable that sometimes solutions can be implemented in a single day itself.

To what would you attribute the success of your venture that won you this icon?

I feel our intention to help and reaching out to people has helped us. Creating new strategies to help people and make Vastu reach in so many families and having thousands of successful case studies in so many countries has helped us.

Do you think this icon will add to the brand's popularity in any way? How do you plan to promote it?

Mid-day in itself is a huge brand. And we are extremely happy to get this recognition from one of the most reputed companies; mid-day. It has already created a lot of recognition among people when they knew we received the Astro-Vastu icon award from mid-day.

What are the future growth plans for your venture?

We plan to reach out in more countries and make lives better for people throughout the globe.

What are the accomplishments/achievements of your company since it began?

We are proud to say that we have received many accolades including ‘Best Acharya’ Award from my Guruji and receiving Award from Economic Times in 2020 for Excellence in Astro-Vastu.

What has been your success mantra that has led you towards success?

Being extremely precise in working of Vastu, detailed analysis of problems and solutions and treating energies that lead to a better and easier life has been our core success mantras.

Have you achieved your mission or is there more to achieve?

The journey has just begun. We are yet to do many more things!