Exclusive NFT Offering by a Cardano-Based Prediction Market, Foreon Network, Records 20% Minting in Hours

The Cardano-based Foreon Network (FRN) is a decentralized platform designed exclusively as a prediction market as the best alternative to the more expensive and limitations-laden traditional perdition platforms.

Today, the team announced the release of Foreon NFTs, giving members of the crypto community an opportunity to adopt the less expensive prediction market.

Foreon Network has a distinct personality: its model which allows Foreon NFT holders to be rewarded handsomely for each settlement done on the platform. The NFT is limited as there are just 100 of them in circulation.

80 interested parties have the unique opportunity to become early birds to hold the NFT. The Foreon NFT holders are qualified for 12,500 worth of $FRN tokens as airdrops in addition to the rewards they are entitled to when they open markets.

Minting the NFT costs 10,000 ADA only. If you are interested in minting the NFT, join others by visiting https://foreon.network/mint. That’s a unique opportunity to contribute your quota to revolutionizing the future of Cardano-based decentralized predictive trading.

The demand for the NFT is on the rise, the steep price notwithstanding. Currently. Over a fifth of the NFT were minted within a day of the launch as proof of the community’s interest in the promising and exclusive offering.

Foreon NFT Tokenomics

Start Date: May 29, 2023, 5 PM UTC.

End Date: July 13, 2023, 5 PM UTC.

Total supply: 80 Foreon NFT Chips/

Mint Price: 10,000 ADA.

Maximum allocation per wallet: 5 NFTs.

Private Seed Round for $FRN Token Allocation: 1,000,000 tokens (10%).

It’s Time to Mint Foreon NFT

The Foreon Network team has partnered with Nmkr.io for a seamless NFT minting experience on its platform.

https://discord.gg/zwPfBRGDEu and https://t.me/foreonnetwork contain more information about the project. Prospective investors can join these social media pages to learn more about the market prediction platform.

About Foreon Network

The Foreon Network leverages the power of the Cardano blockchain to bring new ideas into the prediction market terrain with its decentralized platform. Users will be rewarded for accurate predictions made on its platform.

It also uses the combined capabilities of its utility token and the NFTs to create not only an efficient but also an accessible and rewarding user environment.

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”