Experience Iconic BIRKENSTOCK Comfort in the All-New Bend Sneakers

When you hear the name BIRKENSTOCK, your mind probably jumps to an image of their timeless, classic strappy sandals and the ever-comfortable and revolutionary footbed. BIRKENSTOCK has become a staple for fashion-conscious men and women who do not wish to compromise on comfort and prioritize foot health.

What if we told you that the iconic BIRKENSTOCK comfort is also available in sneakers now? That’s true! BIRKENSTOCK Bend is their latest sneaker, designed with the intention of seeing the world through a tilted axis and made for people who embrace change while being true to themselves.

Combining high fashion with incredible comfort, BIRKENSTOCK Bend is a sneaker you NEED in your shoe racks. With its luxuriously playful aesthetic, Bend is contemporary, sprightly, and youthful. Designed for the youth of today, it draws inspiration from the universally loved sneaker design and juxtaposes it with the classic comfort of BIRKENSTOCK footwear.

The BIRKENSTOCK Bend sneaker comes with the famous anatomically shaped footbed. Perfected over centuries, the footbed is the USP of the brand. Natural footprints on the sand inspire this footbed and it mimics the same comfort you experience while walking comfortably on a beach. The footbed design consists of a deep heel cup, arch supports that run through the center and sides, and a toe box. These rises and indentations allow your feet to rest naturally and maintain that position even during walking, running, etc.

Bend’s design details include color-coordinated tie-up laces and an additional PU and cork midsole that improves shock absorption. Overall, its high-quality materials and highly functional design make it a treat for your feet. Check out our favorite picks from the Bend sneaker variants.

Bend Mid : This is an ankle-high sneaker made using special ‘flesh-out’ nubuck leather. The underside of the material has been given a soft velvety feel through an elaborate process. The sophisticated thin laces finish the show with élan. The neutral taupe color makes it a versatile accessory. Pair this Bend variant with semi-formals, street style, and resort wear.

Bend Low Decon : This is a simple low sneaker made using exquisite flesh-out nubuck leather in a shade of classic mink. The microfiber lining ensures moisture absorption, thus making the shoe ultimately comfortable to wear. This variant will pair well with elevated everyday basics, athleisure, and street style.

Bend Color-Block : The simple sneaker gets a color-blocked twist in this variant. The neutral white natural leather shoe is offset with an eggshell-colored nubuck leather panel. It looks super easy and playful, making it the perfect accessory for a sporty style, everyday casual, and resort wear.

Bend Embossed : Bend gets a textural upgrade in this variant, where the upper is made using embossed suede. It adds to the playful look of the sneaker, especially in this dreamy lavender fog shade. Pair it with street style, casualwear, and resort wear.

Be your most stylish and confident version every day with BIRKENSTOCK. Get your hands (rather, feet) on the latest BIRKENSTOCK Bend sneakers, and experience the luxury of comfort and style rolled into one.