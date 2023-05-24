Experience the Power of 5 Essential Oils and Vitamins in Orgatre's Rejuvenating Vitamin C Face Wash

Say goodbye to common skin problems and embrace a new era of skincare with Orgatre's revolutionary Organic Vitamin C Foaming Face Wash. This active skin cleanser is a purely natural Vitamin C face wash suitable for multiple skin types, promising to rejuvenate your skin like never before.

Orgatre, a beauty brand founded in 2019 by Himanshu Sharma and Shashikant Pandey, has been making waves in the beauty industry with its commitment to using organic ingredients. Since its launch in October 2022, Orgatre has garnered an impressive customer base of over 30,000 individuals, generating a revenue of 2Cr+ and showing promising growth prospects for the future.

At the heart of Orgatre's success lies their relentless pursuit of innovation. Combining years of dedication and collaboration with experts in the field of nanotechnology, Orgatre's chemists have crafted an extraordinary molecule known as 'Vitamils.' This groundbreaking blend features five essential vitamins, including Vitamins E, C, F, B3, and B, along with five organic essential oils, such as Orange oil, Rosehip oil, Bergamot oil, Sea buckthorn oil, and Blueberry seed oil.

The newly created Orgatre Vitamin C Foaming Face Wash harnesses the power of Vitamils, providing a potent concoction that thoroughly rejuvenates and nourishes your skin. The face wash's organic formulation, enriched with Vitamin C, rosehip oil, lemon oil, bergamot oil, blueberry seed oil, and niacinamide, works harmoniously to brighten the skin, prevent acne, and address common skin problems like hyperpigmentation, unwanted blemishes, fine lines, and dullness.

One of the standout features of Orgatre's Vitamin C Face Wash is its built-in face wash, made with soft silicon. This gentle exfoliation solution removes dead skin cells, dust, bacteria, and other factors responsible for dull skin, leaving your face feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Additionally, the face wash efficiently cleanses pores, ensuring a thorough cleansing experience that gives you a squeaky spotless finish.

Regardless of your skin type, Orgatre's Vitamin C Face Wash caters to all. For those with normal skin, this face wash deeply cleanses your facial skin, removing accumulated debris and impurities while maintaining the skin's natural pH. If you have oily skin, the face wash is particularly well-suited, effectively combating complications like acne, blackheads, and excess sebum production. And for those with dry skin, the face wash's antioxidant properties keep your skin hydrated, repair skin cells, and provide nourishment, leaving your skin fresh, lustrous, and free from dryness.

Looking ahead, Orgatre has exciting plans for expansion. In 2023, the brand intends to launch a new line of products, including shampoo, conditioner, and color cosmetics, further catering to their customers' diverse beauty needs. Additionally, Orgatre aims to expand its offline reach, targeting a customer base of over 5Lac+ by the end of this year.

Orgatre's rise to prominence is a testament to their commitment to providing customers with the best possible facecare, haircare, and bodycare products. The company's headquarters in Haridwar houses a team of R&D and nanotechnology experts who work tirelessly to develop innovative and natural skincare solutions. Orgatre's products are meticulously crafted with natural ingredients and are completely free of harmful chemicals, ensuring a safe and effective skincare experience.

As Orgatre continues to captivate the beauty industry with their organic approach, they remain dedicated to empowering women by helping them feel confident and beautiful in their own skin. With their Organic Vitamin C Foaming Face Wash leading the way, Orgatre is set to revolutionize skincare routines and pave the path for a new era of radiant, healthy, and rejuvenated skin.

For more information about Orgatre and their range of products, please visit their website at https://orgatre.com/.

For more information visit:https://orgatre.com/products/vitamin-c-foaming-face-wash

