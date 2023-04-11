Experience The Rhythmic Bliss With One Of The Most Dynamic And Flawless Percussionist, Hiten Panwar

When it comes to music, percussion instruments truly add a different depth and dimension to the rhythm and flow.

Hiten Panwar

Hiten Panwar's name is synonymous with the perfect blend of percussion and music. The dynamic and flawless rhythmist and percussionist, he is known for his talent and passion for music, which he has honed over the 25 years. Hiten Panwar is a multi-instrumentalist who enjoys playing more than 16 instruments like Tabla, Dholak, Dhol, Drums, Cajon, Bongo, Congo, Djembe, Darbouka etc are few to name while mixing it with contemporary music. He has played in various well-known bands across the country and is one of the most popular percussionists in India. One of Hiten Panwar's most notable skills is his ability to play various music styles by abandoning the monotony. He is best known, though, for his artistic command of Sufi, Bollywood, commercial and Electronic dance music and his superb drumming talents elevate the lyrical melodies of music to a whole new level, captivating audiences.

Hiten Panwar's music has left an indelible impression in the hearts of the people. His passion for his profession shines through in every beat he creates. This remarkable rhythmist has received numerous accolades for his outstanding achievements in the realm of music. He has performed at the prestigious GIMA Awards with some of the notable musicians such as Dj Duo Midival Punditz Feat. Kailash Kher, Papon & Shubha Mudgal.He has also been on ‘MTV Rock On’ and ‘Idea Rocks India’l, where his performances have been beloved the most. He has performed in various well-known cafes and bars throughout the country, pioneering the art of live blending of percussion and DJ music. He has received several Times Nightlife Awards, as well as two Elite Magazine Awards for best Friday and Saturday Night experiences in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. Hiten Panwar's music has not only stunned crowds in India but Internationally too in USA, Canada, Australia, South Africa, UAE, Kenya, Thailand, Singapore , Turkey, Etc.

Hiten has been the co-founder of some of the well-known bands in India. His influence on these bands was enormous & truly remarkable, as he added his distinct percussion touch to their music. When you see this rhythmic wizard play percussion instruments, you can sense his enthusiasm and dedication to his art. The admirers are found stating that he's more than just a percussionist, he's a magician par excellence who makes music come alive. His performance is more than just playing a range of instruments, it is a grooving experience that transcends time and space.