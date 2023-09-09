Experience the Spirit of India's Independence with "Yeh Desh!" - A Musical Masterpiece by Eternal Sounds and Maestro Bickram Ghosh

Bickram Ghosh

Celebrate India's 76th Independence Day in a truly spectacular way with the brand new anthem "Yeh Desh!" brought to you by Eternal Sounds. This musical marvel, led by the visionary minds of Utsav Parekh, Gaurang Jalan, Mayank Jalan, and the legendary Bickram Ghosh, is a mesmerizing tribute to the nation's rich history and unstoppable progress. Blending tradition with modernity, "Yeh Desh!" captures the essence of patriotism and freedom like never before.

Renowned Maestro Bickram Ghosh, an Oscar Contender and esteemed recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi award, has composed an anthem that transcends time. Prepare to be enchanted by a symphony that harmoniously merges the genius of musical legends with the freshness of emerging voices, creating an unprecedented auditory experience.

Witness a convergence of musical icons and contemporary stars, as Hariharan, Richa Sharma, Shaan, Kavita Seth, and Mahalakshmi Iyer lend their exceptional voices alongside the rising sensations from Indian Idol - Rishi Singh, Debosmita Roy, Chirag Kotwal, Bidipta Chakraborty, Senjuti Das, and Super Star Singer’s Mohd. Faiz.





The instrumental mastery displayed in "Yeh Desh!" is equally remarkable, featuring the brilliance of Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt on Mohan Veena, the soulful melodies of Pandit Ronu Majumdar on flute, the mesmerizing sitar of Shri Purbayan Chatterjee, the captivating strains of Shri Rajesh Vaidya on veena, and the rhythmic prowess of Maestro Bickram Ghosh himself on tabla & percussions.

Enhancing the enchanting melodies is a visually captivating representation directed by the accomplished artist and filmmaker Indrajit Nattoji. The video beautifully intertwines hand-painted, animated impressionist paintings - a hallmark of Indrajit's distinctive style - to create a visually stunning journey that perfectly complements the anthem.

The heartwarming lyrics of "Yeh Desh!" are penned by the talented Sutapa Basu, echoing the pride and unity that define India. Immerse yourself in the soul-stirring emotions as you experience the anthem that resonates with the heartbeat of the nation.

Join us in celebrating India's spirit and freedom with "Yeh Desh!" Available now for your listening pleasure. Let the music fill your heart and soul as we pay homage to the country we hold dear.