Experience the Vibrant Tapestry of Urban Life in "JIVANAM - Life in the City" Exhibition by Gauri Gupta

"JIVANAM - Life in the City" is an assemblage of moments reflecting the diverse lives of the city.

Gauri Gupta - A 15-year-old innovator, writer and street photographer

Get ready to embark on a visual journey through the captivating streets of Mumbai as talented young artist Gauri Gupta presents her solo exhibition, "JIVANAM - Life in the City." This immersive exhibition explores the contemplation of life in the bustling metropolis through a collection of captivating photographs that capture the essence of everyday experiences.

Gauri Gupta, a 15-year-old innovator, writer, and street photographer, brings a unique and creative perspective to her work. Her keen eye and thought-provoking approach have already garnered attention from esteemed publications, including the New York Times. Now, she invites art enthusiasts and the public to delve into the mesmerizing world of urban existence through her lens.

ADVERTISEMENT

"JIVANAM - Life in the City" is an assemblage of moments reflecting the diverse lives of the city. Gauri Gupta's photographic journey takes viewers through a tapestry of contrasts, from unpeopled empty ruins to bustling bazaars, forgotten remnants of old architecture, to the spaces of the working class. With each photograph, Gauri explores the haptic contours of the city, uncovering the labor, leisure, memories, and dreams that shape its multifaceted identity.

Gauri adds, “Through the pictures I’ve captured, be it Dehleez, Layers of Time, Dream Projection, Love and Conquest or Threading Through Colors and more, I aim to challenge binaries and contemplate the multifaceted nature of existence and delve into the creative act of making a place in a city that offers limited space, I shed light on the often overlooked contributions and sacrifices of mothers, explore the tranquility found in one's work, delve into the intimate relationship between workers and the materials they shape and so much more. Join me on this introspective journey through the vibrant images of and experience the nuances of urban life, contemplate the thresholds we navigate, and challenge the boundaries that confine us.”

Gauri Gupta's passion for art, storytelling, and pushing the boundaries of creativity is evident throughout her work. Through her lens, she captures the pulsating energy and nuanced moments that define urban life. With her exhibition, Gauri invites audiences to reflect, question, and celebrate the beauty and complexity of the world around us. This exhibition is not only an opportunity to appreciate Gauri Gupta's remarkable talent but also a chance to experience inclusive art. Gauri is dedicated to making art accessible to everyone.

“Through the lens of Gauri Gupta, immerse yourself in the vibrant tapestry of urban life and discover the beauty in everyday moments. 'JIVANAM - Life in the City' exhibition invites you on a visual journey through the captivating streets of Mumbai, where Gauri's thought-provoking photographs capture the essence of diverse lives lived within the city. Step into the life and soul of Mumbai, where art meets inclusivity," says [NAME, POSITION, XXX Exhibition Centre]

JIVANAM - Life in the City will be displayed at TERRACE GALLERY VISUAL ARTS JEHANGIR ART GALLERY from 24th to 30th May 2023. Experience the life and soul of Mumbai through Gauri’s evocative photographs and discover the power of inclusive art.