Experience the wonders of travel destinations and what they have to offer by tuning into ZEE5! And MX Player

Dubai has been shot in various movies that have gone onto becoming blockbuster hits such as Partner, Welcome and the Race franchise to name a few.

Bollylands.com has had a super exciting journey as it kicked off its first season showcasing various Bollywood shooting locations in the scenic countries of Eastern Europe where various movies have been shot like Jab Harry met Sejal, hum dil de chuke sanam and many more. In the second season we went to one of the favorite Bollywood shooting locations for directors as well as one of the top holiday destination.

Dubai has been shot in various movies that have gone onto becoming blockbuster hits such as Partner, Welcome and the Race franchise to name a few. In the third season despite the pandemic we shot London and its outskirts where also Bollywood has shot tons of movies such as DDLJ, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum and many more. We decided to cover our country for the 4th season and covered the favourite international holiday destination of India, Goa which also has been in plenty of movies notably the Golmaal and Singham franchise. Season 5 is where we come to the heart of Bollywood where the industry started and is still thriving, Mumbai. There cannot be enough said when it comes to Mumbai as some of the most iconic and classic movies has been shot here right from the likes of CID to wake up Sid, Mumbai’s contribution to Bollywood shooting locations has been immense. the neighbouring places like Nashik and Lonavala have also have been shot and explained in detail about its significance in Bollywood movies. In the latest season of Bollylands.com we explore the island nation of Mauritius which also has been a favourite destination for Bollywood to shoot. In movies we have often seen Mauritius is depicted as Goa because of its crystal clear waters and cultural similarities. Bollywood movies that have been shot here are 36 china town, Kuch Kuch Hota hai, Go Goa Gone and many more.

Renowned Bollywood celebrities such as Farah Khan, Sonu Sood, Aneez Bazmee, Kabir Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, and Siddharth Malhotra have acknowledged and praised Bollylands.com for showcasing Bollywood shooting locations in depth. In an interview Farah Khan stated that she enjoyed shooting in Dubai for Happy New Year and expressed her gratitude to the UAE government for granting her a golden visa.

The industry veterans have praised the show for boosting tourism of these countries and places which in turn boosts the economy, this also serves has a location guide for film makers who are exploring locations to shoot their movies. Yash Raj Chopra made Switzerland the favourite holiday destination and Indians started travelling to Spain after watching Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara,

The fifth season of Bollylands.com was filmed in Mumbai, Maharashtra, the heart of Bollywood. Over the years, Bollywood shooting locations in Mumbai have transformed, which is evident when comparing old and new Bollywood films and songs. The Queen's Necklace, also known as the long coastal stretch of Marine Drives, had a wider footpath in the song "Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar" from the film "CID" but a narrower one in "Ektara" from "Wake Up Sid." Despite the transformation and the city's new name "Mumbai," it has not lost its charm. The love this city has for Bollywood is infinite and cannot be differentiated.

When we shot Mumbai, Nashik, Lonavala and around MTDC had supported us by giving us permissions to shoot and will continue to support further to cover Maharashtra’s unexplored places.

Bollyland.com was also the recipient of afaqs!.com’s vdonxt award 2023 and also a part of Stardust’s 50th celebration. Bollylands.com also won the iconic innovative concept for Bollywood travel at the mid day international showbiz awards in Dubai.

In the upcoming sixth season, Bollylands.com traveled to Mauritius, a favorite shooting destination for Bollywood filmmakers in the 80s and 90s. Movies such as "Souten," "Baazigar," "Josh," "Go Goa Gone," and the recent Ranbir Kapoor Shradhha Kapoor starrer "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar" also showcased the beauty of Mauritius. The new season will allow viewers to relive old memories associated with these films. The new season is out on ZEE5! and MX Player.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cpw4TWGAUov/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=