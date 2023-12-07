Expert Analysis: Occupational Health and Safety Expert, Ahmed Ajmal, Sheds Light on Uttarkashi Tunnel Tragedy and Safety Lessons

Collaborations with entities such as RLIs enable the localization and effective implementation of these standards. Simultaneously, the Indian government, through regulatory oversight, ensures the enforcement of national safety standards.

Ahmed Ajmal, Occupational Health and Safety Expert

The Uttarkashi Tunnel incident stands as a reminder of the critical importance of occupational safety in high-risk environments. This incident, which unfolded in the challenging terrain of Uttarkashi, garnered attention not only for the tragic circumstances surrounding it but also for the broader implications it holds for worker safety practices. Currently serving as an OSH Auditor at NEOM, Ahmed Ajmal, an experienced Occupational Health and Safety expert, who is a graduate member of IOSH, with 14 years of extensive experience shares his valuable insights into the Uttarkashi Tunnel incident and its broader implications for occupational safety.

Q1: Mr. Ajmal, how do international organizations like IOSH, in collaboration with entities such as Regional Labor Institutes (RLI), and the role of the Indian government contribute to ensuring worker safety in the aftermath of incidents like the one in Uttarkashi?

Ahmed Ajmal: International organizations like IOSH play a pivotal role in establishing global standards for occupational safety. Collaborations with entities such as RLIs enable the localization and effective implementation of these standards. Simultaneously, the Indian government, through regulatory oversight, ensures the enforcement of national safety standards. In incidents like Uttarkashi, a comprehensive approach involving these entities is essential to ensure the well-being of workers and prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Q2: In your assessment, what are the primary factors that generally contribute to incidents such as worker entrapment, and how can entities like RLIs at the regional level, the Indian government, and competent HSE teams contribute to preventing such occurrences?

Ahmed Ajmal: Key factors contributing to incidents like worker entrapment often include inadequate emergency protocols, insufficient communication systems, and potential oversights in structural assessments. Entities like RLIs, operating at the regional level, can contribute by providing region-specific insights, conducting localized training, and collaborating with industries to prevent such occurrences. Simultaneously, the Indian government plays a pivotal role in setting and enforcing national safety standards, and providing regulatory oversight. Additionally, having a competent HSE team within organizations is crucial. A competent HSE team ensures that safety measures are not only developed but actively implemented and monitored, fostering a proactive safety culture.

Q3: How does the prolonged duration of incidents impact the physical and mental well-being of workers, and what role can RLIs, the Indian government, and competent HSE teams play in addressing the well-being of workers during and after emergencies?

Ahmed Ajmal: Prolonged exposure to incidents of this nature takes a toll on both the physical and mental well-being of workers. The psychological effects of isolation and uncertainty are significant. RLIs can contribute by developing comprehensive guidelines to address the well-being of workers during and after emergencies, ensuring that support systems are in place. The Indian government can provide the regulatory framework and resources needed to enforce and enhance well-being initiatives across industries. Concurrently, having a competent HSE team within organizations is essential for actively implementing and monitoring these well-being initiatives, ensuring a holistic approach to worker health and safety.

Q4: In your experience, what are the key lessons that organizations, particularly in construction and infrastructure, can learn from incidents involving worker safety, and how can they collaborate with entities like RLIs, the Indian government, and competent HSE teams to enhance safety measures?

Ahmed Ajmal: Lessons from incidents involving worker safety highlight the need for comprehensive emergency response plans tailored to the specific risks of the environment. Organizations can collaborate with RLIs to gain localized insights, conduct region-specific training, and develop strategies that align with the unique challenges of the area. Simultaneously, collaborating with the Indian government ensures that safety measures are not only globally informed but also adapted to the specific needs of the region. Having a competent HSE team is indispensable, as they play a key role in actively implementing and monitoring safety measures, ensuring a proactive and adaptive safety culture within organizations.

Q5: How can Occupational Health and Safety standards be strengthened to prevent similar incidents in the future, and what role can entities like RLIs, the Indian government, and competent HSE teams play in enforcing and updating these standards at the regional and national level?

Ahmed Ajmal: Strengthening OHS standards involves a multi-faceted approach. RLIs, as local bodies with a focus on labor-related matters, can play a crucial role in enforcing and updating standards at the regional level. Simultaneously, the Indian government, with its regulatory authority, can ensure national standards are regularly reviewed, updated, and enforced, providing a robust framework for organizations to follow. Having a competent HSE team within organizations is vital, as they contribute to the active implementation and monitoring of these standards, adapting them to the specific needs and risks faced by the organization.

Q6: Moving forward, what recommendations would you give to ensure the safety of workers in similar high-risk environments, considering the role of contractors' competency and competent HSE teams, and how can entities like RLIs, the Indian government, and organizations actively participate in implementing these recommendations?

Ahmed Ajmal: Establishing a culture of safety that permeates every level of an organization is imperative. Regular training, safety drills, and leveraging technology for real-time monitoring are essential. Considering contractors' competency, organizations should ensure thorough assessments and competency checks for contractors involved in high-risk projects. Entities like RLIs can contribute by offering specialized training programs for contractors. Simultaneously, the Indian government can reinforce these requirements through regulatory oversight. Having a competent HSE team within organizations is critical, as they actively participate in implementing and monitoring safety recommendations, ensuring a proactive approach to the safety culture.

Q7: As an OHS expert, what role do you see for the community, government bodies, private enterprises, and entities like RLIs and competent HSE teams in fostering a safer work environment, and how can they collaborate for a collective approach?

Ahmed Ajmal: Creating a safer work environment is a collective responsibility. RLIs, as regional bodies focused on labor-related matters, play a crucial role in collaborating with local industries and government bodies to ensure that safety measures exceed regional standards. Simultaneously, private enterprises can lead by example by investing in cutting-edge safety measures. Having competent HSE teams within organizations is pivotal, as they actively participate in implementing and monitoring safety measures, ensuring a proactive and adaptive safety culture within the organization. This collaborative effort, involving the community, government bodies, private enterprises, and entities like RLIs and competent HSE teams, is essential for fostering a culture of safety across industries.

Q8: Lastly, could you share your insights on Arnold Dix's commendable effort in rescuing the trapped workers during the Uttarkashi Tunnel incident? How significant is his role in the context of occupational safety, and how can such acts be acknowledged and integrated into future safety protocols?

Ahmed Ajmal: Arnold Dix's remarkable efforts in rescuing the trapped workers stand as a testament to the importance of swift and effective emergency response. His actions underscore the critical role of well-trained individuals in ensuring the safety of workers in high-risk environments. Recognizing and acknowledging such acts is crucial for integrating them into future safety protocols. It emphasizes the need for continuous training, preparedness, and the value of individuals who can respond effectively in emergency situations. Arnold Dix's heroism should serve as an inspiration for shaping future safety practices and protocols across industries.