Explore Adventure Sports in Goa - Scuba Diving with 5 water Sports Combo at Goa Water Sports

Scuba Diving is an activity that effectively transports you into another world – a world of deep blue hues around you that make you one with nature and rid you of all your worries.

Goa Water Sports offers you the latest deals on Scuba Diving and other adventure sports and water rides across the gorgeous beaches of Goa. The Scuba diving experience is hosted at Grande Island.

The journey to Grande Island is magical. You may view the azure waters and take part in thrilling water rides. You can also take a boat ride to the Island to enjoy some delectable seafood and observe the fascinating marine life. The Island has developed into a mecca for top-notch aquatic activities, including scuba diving and other water rides. You may take full advantage of the Island as you swim among turtles, coral reefs, and other aquatic creatures.

A dream come true is a trip to Goa that is both inexpensive and life-changing. With various water rides, Grande Island may provide your ideal vacation. The activity for you is parasailing if you enjoy heights and want to see Goa's jaw-dropping views. Take the bumper boat ride if you want to travel in tubes that resemble doughnuts with your friends and family. You can speed around on a jet ski or enjoy a speedboat ride for the most incredible aquatic thrill. Riding a banana boat with your friends will make it more enjoyable to sway with the currents!

The Grande Island's latest deal of Scuba Diving and Water Sports Rides is ideal if you want to enjoy all of the rides but feel that they are too expensive to do separately. This includes combining several water sports activities with a visit to the Island. The combo aims to provide customers with a fun-filled day that is packaged with lifelong memories.

The combined offer for scuba diving and water rides is among the latest deals. The package costs INR 2799 per person and is an exciting opportunity. In addition to scuba diving, you can participate in 5 additional water rides. It features speed boat rides, bumper boats, jet skiing, banana rides, and parasailing.

This latest deal offers the complimentary service of photos and videos of your scuba diving and water rides experience. This is your chance to get amazing underwater videos of yourself to upgrade your Instagram game and make a mesmerizing reel for your Goa Trip, thanks to Goa Water Sports and their hospitality.

The Scuba Diving experience is unique. Professional divers train participants on the entire procedure. The divers plunge into the azure ocean to swim with the marine creatures. The encounter alters one's life. If you have prior experience scuba diving, you can also choose to go on a professional dive. Knowledgeable individuals schedule professional dives during pool sessions. The cost of this service is greater.

The package deal is balanced and affordable. Pickup is set to begin at 8 a.m. in a few city locations. These locations include Calangute, Candolim, and Baga beach. After a full day of activity, you enjoy a delicious and well-deserved lunch. Both vegetarians and non-vegetarians can use the coupons. Soft drinks and mineral water are available for consumption. The bundle includes two free beer pint coupons per participant as a delightful addition for unwinding after an exciting day. The package includes hotel drop-offs at 5:30 p.m. after a fantastic day at Grande Island.

The well-being and safety of every participant are of the utmost significance. A top focus is giving attention to hygiene and equipment safety. Under the supervision of experts, scuba diving and all other water rides are performed. The relevant instructions will be given to you by the experts before they get started. To keep the water rides peaceful, you must adhere to the rules. It would be beneficial if you used the safety equipment as instructed. Notably, the participants should bring Swimwear, sunscreen, and sunglasses.

A Goa trip would only be complete with visiting the Grande Island for scuba diving and water rides. Level up your Goa trip with this unique experience. With fantastic pricing, the Scuba Diving with Water Sports package from Leading Adventure Sports Leader Goa Water Sports embodies the true spirit of Goa. You shouldn't pass it up!

Location:

Goa Water Sports: near Carvalho's Bar & Restaurant Old Petrol Pump, Calangute, Goa 403516

Phone No: 8432325222 / 8432326222