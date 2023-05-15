Exploring the Emotional Journey of Infinity: An Interview with Composer Abhishek Arora

We had the pleasure of speaking with Abhishek Arora, the talented composer behind the instrumental piece "Infinity." In our interview, Abhishek shared with us the inspiration behind the track, as well as his experience creating the accompanying music video.

Abhishek Arora

When asked about the inspiration behind "Infinity," Abhishek explained that the tune came to him while practicing piano. He went on to explain that the biggest inspiration for him was the instrument itself, as it allowed him to explore different sounds and emotions.

The lead instrument used in "Infinity" is a standout feature of the track. Abhishek shared that the progression and idea started on a piano, and he played it to rhythm and Omkar during an advertising session. They really liked it and came up with beautiful ideas on it.

The music video for "Infinity" features stunning visuals of a waterfall and its surroundings. When asked about the challenges he faced while creating the video, Abhishek explained that the team behind it was incredibly helpful and sweet, and that they managed to carry gear right up to the waterfall with their help.

Of course, no video shoot is complete without some fun behind-the-scenes stories. Abhishek shared that the trek to the waterfall was an interesting experience, and that after the shoot, the team all jumped into the water. He even joked that there was a picture of all of them in their chaddis (which he wouldn't share!).

When asked about his hopes for viewers watching the music video, Abhishek explained that the video beautifully captures the sound and meaning of the tune, which is meant to evoke the feeling of an endless emotional journey.

"Infinity" is just one piece in a larger project that Abhishek has in the works. He shared that the next piece he will be releasing features a cello, and we can't wait to see what he comes up with next.

Finally, when asked for his advice to aspiring musicians and composers, Abhishek emphasized the importance of independent music, and encouraged artists to find their own space and go with their instincts when creating their work.

It was clear from our conversation with Abhishek that he is a talented and passionate composer, with a deep love for music and a desire to create emotional, evocative pieces that resonate with listeners. We are excited to see what he creates next, and we highly recommend giving "Infinity" a listen if you haven't already.