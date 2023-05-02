“Exploring the Unknown” – by Priyanka Tayal

“As an artist when I swirl my brush in a palette of colors, it is like that significant first step of an epic journey. But, very often I myself don’t know where it will take me. That is the amazing mystery of art.”

Priyanka Tayal

These are the words that Priyanka Tayal, the superbly talented Mumbai based abstract artist, chooses to encompass her latest works with her collection so fittingly titled- “Exploring the Unknown.”

Inspired by nature, her own profound observations and intimate life experiences, the canvasses showcase Priyanka’s vast repertoire for bringing to life multi-hued abstracts that are open to a multitude of interpretations.

From her intuitive and artistic harnessing of Acrylics and Mixed Media have emerged fascinating cityscapes, delightful floral patterns, swirling seascapes and intriguing pure abstracts. All resonating within their own new found space. Each canvas an individual with its own personality and magnetism, compelling the viewer to pause and be drawn into exploring and discovering new meanings nestling amidst the myriad forms and colors.

Having studied and lived in Boston, USA, for eleven years and also holding a degree in Business Management and Masters in Finance, Priyanka humbly surrendered to her inner calling to pursue a full time vocation in Arts. She moved back to India in 2012 and since then has been on a journey of discovery.

With regular invitations to present her works at prestigious art galleries across the country including the very premier Jehangir Art Gallery and art stimulating private galleries like Cymroza and Nine Fish in Mumbai, Priyanka’s art works have also being picked up by both individual art aficionados as well as serious art collectors.

“In every sense it is the journey and not the destination that has marked my ever evolving transition as an Artist,” concluded Priyanka.

"EXPLORING THE UNKNOWN"

Solo show of Paintings by contemporary artist Priyanka Tayal Show Dates: 2nd to 7th May 2023

Timing: 11am to 7pm Venue:

Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery Bajaj Bhavan, 226, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400021.