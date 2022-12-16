Expopedia presents “Amalgamation - 9"An Exhibition of Paintings, Prints & Sculptures

This show will be inaugurated on 16th December 2022 at 6.00 pm by Chief Guest Mr. Anant Gadgil (Renowned Architect), Guests of Honor – Mr. Ajoykaant Ruia(Chairman, All State Group) Mr. Rajiv Kasat (Renowned Architect), Mr. Pramod Hindoorao (Vice President, NCP & Art Aficionado)

December 16: This show will be inaugurated on 16th December 2022 at 6.00 pm by Chief Guest Mr. Anant Gadgil (Renowned Architect), Guests of Honor – Mr. Ajoykaant Ruia(Chairman, All State Group) Mr. Rajiv Kasat (Renowned Architect), Mr. Pramod Hindoorao (Vice President, NCP & Art Aficionado)

The show is curated by Aparimita Sapru.

Expopedia – a Mumbai based art promotional institution presents ‘Amalgamation – 9’ group art exhibition of paintings & sculptures made by 24 artists under one roof at Cymroza Art Gallery, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Mumbai from 16th to 19th December 2022. It will be curated by Aparimita Sapru who aims to thereby promote these artists – both senior and professional alongwith upcoming talented ones and their artworks globally so as to reach the prospective buyers and collectors of visual fine arts. The variety of works presented here include figurative, landscapes, abstracts, monuments and spiritual ones in different mediums.

Variety of art works displayed in this exhibition are in realistic, semi realistic, abstract perceptive styles of artistic expressions. Paintings displayed here have been made in oils, water colours, acrylic colours, pen and ink, charcoal and mixed mediums and sculptures in bronze and mixed media etc. The art works mostly denote vivid realms of life and monumental heritage of our country in apt perspectives of visual fine arts incorporating several techniques and styles which truly bear testimony to the genuine talent and creativity of the participating artists in this show.

The participating artists in this group show are:. Prakash Bal Joshi, Ashif Hossain, Gauri Verma, Mamta Malhotra, Rakhee Shah, Dada Saheb Yadav, Maredu Ramu, Pramod Stephen, Rajshree Patange, Bharati Shah, Munawar Hussain Bux, Shalu Parasrampuria, Navin Agarwal, Rajan Shah, Alka Pandey, Shruti Gupta Kasana, Shrivallini Pathria, Bilkis A Reshamvala, Shabnam I Reshamvala, Sudha Barshikar, Asha Singh Gaur, Seema Hedaoo, Mini Suboth, Mallika Bulusu.

From: 16th to 19th December 2022

Venue:

Cymroza Art Gallery

72 Bhulabhai Desai Road

Breach Candy, Mumbai 400 026

Timings: 11 am to 7pm

Contact: 98195 11124