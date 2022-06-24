Breaking News
Exposure to over 1000 performances, who is DJ Vispi, and what is his story?

24 June,2022
Exposure to over 1000 performances, who is DJ Vispi, and what is his story?


From coming from a non-music background to being one of the most appreciated DJs in India, DJ Vispi has come a long way in the industry. The touch that he adds from his talent makes any music groove and tunes that bring anyone on their feet. The hundred percent that he puts into each performance, passion, and hard work is what’s gotten him this far ahead.

 




DJ Vispi has had exposure to more than 1000 private and corporate parties combined, has been the producer of 5 massive albums to date MIDNIGHT FREQUENCY- VOL 1,2,3,4,5, and has remixed 100 singles. And all this was simply the result of his interest in music from an early age. He grew up listening to Classic retro and Indi pop music which gave rise to his budding passion. Being from a non-music background, competing to make it into this extremely biased industry isn’t particularly a piece of cake but Vispi's ability to connect music to his audiences in a way that matches their likes and preferences is something they can’t resist is what makes him distinctive.


 

Vispi has been associated with Amby valley for more than 8 years. Been a DJ for Pune’s premium clubs such as Hi-spirits, and Leather Lounge, and also currently performs as a guest DJ all over India. But that’s not it, he’s worked with extremely renowned names in Bollywood including Badshah, Himesh Reshammiya, Jackie Shroff, Niel Nitin Mukesh, Zareen Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kunal Khemu, Neha Dhupia and numerous more.

