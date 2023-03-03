"Extra Marital Affair - How Common It Is In Indian Society?", Explained By Infertility and Male Issues Specialist Doctor Dr. Amit Nale.

We often hear that marriages are made in heaven and it's a sacred bond between two people it's their sacred union.

But often it is seen that despite of love and many other positive aspects many married people have to face infidelity in that relationship. Even after putting heart in a marriage many people have to face major problems like extra marital affairs. Sexologist Dr. Amit Nale addresses this exact issue of How common Extra Marital Affairs are in Indian Society and what could be the possible causes of it? Let's hear what the expert has to share with us.

Noticing the increasing numbers of extra marital affairs in India many surveys on many levels have been conducted about it. To look at few surveys conducted by various statistics show that more than 50% married men and women admit to have feelings for other people or to have extra marital affairs. And according to few surveys it is also said that now in India 76% of women and 61% of men don't consider infidelity or Adultery as a sin or immoral act. But why is that happening? While talking about this Sexologist Dr. Amit Nale has explained about it in brief.

Dr. Amit Nale says, "There are multiple causes a person can be more inclined towards extra marital affair. It can be because of medical issues, emotional issues, insecurities, past partner issues etc. If we talk about male medical problems then I would like to share; men often face problems mainly like erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation or phimosis. Such medical problems lead to lack of sexual desires and lead to inability in sexual activities. Due to this female partners may feel incomplete, unsatisfied and they may want to get physically involved with other partners. Talking about female medical problems, women ofen have lack of interest in sexual activities or loss of desire towards it, in some cases women have tight vaginal opening causing a lot of pain while sexual intercourse. These causes make women refuse their partners often for physical intimacy which hurts the male partners and constant rejection can lead him to go out in search of other female partners."

Dr. Amit Nale aslo talked about the emotional causes of extra marital affairs, "Male and female both can have emotional issues. Foe eg. Some times there are in-laws issues involved. Like in joint families women often have to deal with multiple things particularly in family which is ofcourse an emotional rollercoaster and such issues can spark fights or arguments in married couples. Apart from these the other other factor can be social media. Partners often tend to be more busy in their mobiles than being attentive towards their partner. All these causes lead to extra marital affairs as the unsatisfied partners want to fulfill these desires.

What's the way out?

Communication. Like if one partner is facing any kind of medical problem which is leading to sexual inactivity then they should openly discuss it with their partner and seek medical help. But people often shy away from doing that. If they feel anything negative about partner's physical appearance it should be cleared out with them. We often see patients who doesn't keep cleanliness of the genital areas which is mostly a biggest turn off for their partners and which makes them refuse the sexual activities again and again. To avoid this the most important key is clear communication with your partner about each and everything."

Sexologist Dr. Amit Nale's all these insights on extra marital affairs, its causes and precautions can definitely help us to understand the problem better. It can definitely help us to take proper precautions to avoid such situations.