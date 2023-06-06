“Face Reading is Not a Magic Trick”, Says India's Leading Face Reader, Gaurav Dwivedi

Gaurav Dwivedi elaborates that ‘Face Reading is the science and art of reading faces. It is a way to understand yourself better or know any person’s character, personality, situation, or almost anything about them through their face.

How would it feel if you could know almost anything about anyone by seeing their face? Sounds like magic, right? But “Face Reading is not a magic trick; it's a scientific method,” says India’s leading Face Reading Coach, Gaurav Dwivedi, aka Coach GD. While visiting Mumbai for training on ‘Face Reading for High-Ticket Closing’, Mr. Dwivedi explained the nuances of Face Reading. He said many people consider face reading to be reading micro-expressions, but Face Reading is not micro-expressions. Face reading is a skill through which you can read a person by just looking at his or her face or even a photo.

Gaurav Dwivedi elaborates that ‘Face Reading is the science and art of reading faces. It is a way to understand yourself better or know any person’s character, personality, situation, or almost anything about them through their face. It is around 3,000 years old skill. The face is like a map of a person's personality, body, and whole life. All decades of age and all our body organs are represented on the face. Like our ears are related to kidneys, our nose represents our life in our 40s.’

Gaurav Dwivedi was working in a government job, but because of his great passion for face reading and graphology, he left his job and started teaching this miraculous skill. He has impacted over 15 thousand lives so far and got 20+ awards on national and international platforms, including the “Best Face Reader” award. Besides being India’s leading physiognomist, Gaurav Dwivedi is also known for his remarkable work in the field of graphology. In addition to other people, many Bollywood stars, politicians, and sportspeople also take his consultation from time to time. People are getting big improvements in their health, wealth, and relationships after consulting with Gaurav Dwivedi.

On asking about the great response he is getting for his “Face Reading Workshops”, he said that in my 11 years of experience in Face Reading, I felt that Face Reading is such a subject that seems fascinating to a lot of people, which is one of the reasons why our workshops sell out in the first few hours of posting the workshop registration link. After the workshop, most people sign up for the Face Reading full course.

Besides training people on Face Reading and Graphology, Mr. Dwivedi also teaches people how to set up an online business, as he did. He is also doing training for corporates in many big-shot companies, like TATA, LIC, SBI, and ONGC, to name a few.

