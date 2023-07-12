Facial Aesthetician, Dr. Megha Nagpal Felicitated At Bollywood Edition Of Brands Impact Golden Glory Award 2023

The Golden Glory Awards (GGA) has been instituted by Brands Impact to celebrate the exceptional journeys of people and businesses who are setting off on a golden route to success with their outstanding accomplishments.

Owing to her experience as the Chief Aesthetician at Melocare Wellness, Dr. Megha Nagpal was felicitated with the “Most Popular Medical Cosmetologist in Delhi” award at the Golden Glory Awards 2023 instituted by Brands Impact. She received the award from the hands of Bollywood celebrity, Parineeti Chopra at the glittering ceremony held at the Leela, Mumbai.

Dr. Megha Nagpal specializes in facial aesthetics along with exclusive laser, face/body toning, smile designing and non-surgical anti-aging therapies. She is a certified facial aesthetician from Sweden and laser and filler expert from American Academy of Aesthetics. Dr. Nagpal also holds a Masters of Dental surgery in conservative dentistry and endodontics. She is a well-known specialist who has been featured for her contribution in Aesthetic treatments using state-of-the-art technology and luxurious contemporary therapies. Dr. Nagpal advocates the idea of safe aesthetics and eliminates any biases that exist against such treatments. Her divine palate revolves around enhancement and modification of one’s innate facial features in the most seamless way to achieve that flawless look.

Whether it's traveling around the world to learn about different aesthetics and anti-aging therapies or following the hymn of "fillers above filters'', Dr. Nagpal's efforts encourage safe and contemporary aesthetics for her customers. At Melocare Wellness Aesthetic Center, she has consistently delivered the results which are comparable to the best centers globally. Because of the high-quality standards and commitments, Melocare Wellness Aesthetic Center has become one of the topmost destinations for over 25000 patients for their aesthetic needs.

On this outstanding achievement, she said “Golden Glory Awards has been a great medium to highlight people who have made efforts. Females doing their best and being appreciated for it is such a pride.”

Dr. Nagpal believes in adopting modern methods of treatment and has successfully performed various first-time procedures. She believes in striving to change the world around for the better and finding new ways to overcome challenges. Striving to be at the forefront of cutting-edge medical research and the real-life practical aspects of its application. No wonder, she is renowned for taking challenging and difficult cases and has delivered some of the best results in the aesthetic industry. At the moment, she is on a journey to provide the dream look to all her customers. Winning the Golden Glory Award 2023 takes her one step closer to her goal of offering flawless skincare to millions of people.