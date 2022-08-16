Factors to Consider When Shopping for a Mountain Bike in India for Sports and Recreation

Mountain biking in India has become increasingly popular, and with this rise in popularity, there has been an increase in the number of mountain bikes available for purchase.

The choice can be overwhelming. However, when choosing the perfect bike to purchase, you need to consider several things before deciding. Here are factors to consider when shopping for a mountain bike in India.

1. Suspension Travel

Suspension is one of the most important factors when shopping for a mountain bike. The bike's suspension will determine how well the bike handles bumps and rough terrain and helps keep the wheels in contact with the ground. There are two main types of bike suspension: hardtail and full suspension. Hardtail bikes have suspension only in the front fork, while full-suspension bikes have suspension in both the front and rear.

Deciding which type of bike is right for you will depend on your riding style and the kind of terrain you'll be riding on. For example, Rockville Disc 27.5" fork suspension is an entry-level hardtail bike with 100mm travel. However, if you're looking for something that can handle more rugged terrain, the Rockville RML 20′′ Full Suspension might be a better choice. Quality mountain bikes such as the mtbs can withstand a high level of punishment as they're of higher quality materials and standards.

2. Wheel Sizes

One of the first things you'll notice when shopping for mountain bikes is that there are different wheel sizes. The most common sizes, 26", 27.5", and 29" wheels, are typically ideal for cross-country riding. 27.5" wheels are suitable for all-around use, while 29" wheels are best for downhill riding. You'll also find plus-sized tires, usually 27.5 or 29, with wider rims. These tires provide more traction than standard ones on slick surfaces.

3. Geometry

The geometry of a mountain bike is important because it affects the bike's fit, handling, and riding characteristics. You want a bike that will be comfortable to ride and that will handle well on the trails. Look for a bike with a low centre of gravity and a short wheelbase for stability. However, staying away from bikes with high stack heights or long top tubes is crucial, as they can affect your ability to maneuver the bike when going downhill.

Remember that mountain bikes typically have more extended front centers than road bikes, so buy one that fits you properly and has a head tube angle appropriate for your size. For example, if you are less than 5' 55", riding on a 29er, it can be challenging to negotiate corners more comfortably.

4. Weight

One of the most important factors to consider when shopping for a mountain bike is weight. A heavier bike will be more challenging to maneuver and more likely to cause fatigue on long rides. Conversely, a lighter bike will be easier to handle and will require less effort to ride. It would help if you also considered the frame's weight, as this will affect the bike's overall weight.

However, it's crucial to consider the weight of the gear because it can affect how heavy your bike feels. If you are unsure how much weight your bicycle can support, consult with an expert at the store before making a purchase.

5. Price and Value for Your Money

It is essential to set a budget when shopping for a mountain bike. You don't want to overspend on features you may not need or use. However, you also don't want to skimp on quality, as a good mountain bike will last you many years and provide countless hours of enjoyment. But with mountain bikes, you get what you pay for at the minimum. That said, plenty of great options are available at all price points. Just be sure to do your research before making a decision.

Conclusion

When shopping for a mountain bike in India, it is vital to consider a few key factors. First, you need to decide what type of mountain bike you want. There are three main types: hardtail, full-suspension, and fat bikes. Also, think about what size bike you need and the terrain you will be riding on. Features you want on your bike, whether that's gears or suspension, can help determine which type of bike you should buy. It's also crucial that the bike fits your budget, and don't forget to look at the brand's reliability and shop around for sales! Take the time to read reviews from other riders before purchasing your mountain bike in India!