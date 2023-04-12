FairPlay has been successfully engaging top-notch talent from the entertainment and sports industries in India and across the globe.

FairPlay collaborates with Badshah for his latest soundtrack "Sab Chahiye"

The popular rapper Badshah has recently joined the FairPlay family and composed an exclusive song called "Sab Chahiye," which represents the typical user journey on the gaming platform. The song aptly portrays the excitement, passion, and profits of responsible gaming, making it a clever and upbeat musical representation.

Expressing his excitement, Badshah said, "This collaboration has been one of my favourites! I am glad that I did this song with and for FairPlay, which has already received much love."

At the "FairPlay Exclusive" event in Phuket over the weekend, Badshah launched his new song, where more than 250 creators, influencers, and celebrities, including Amyra Dastur, Meghna Kaur, Samreen Kaur, Pooja Gor, and others, danced to his tunes, elevating the glamour quotient of FairPlay Exclusive.

As we enter the next financial year, people are looking for new and interesting ways to earn second incomes. With the global financial situation getting worse, the gaming industry has seen a boom in the last two years, catering to massive demand in India and worldwide. FairPlay, a licensed and registered gaming exchange validated by the authority of Curacao, has become a household name in the online sports and gaming industry since its establishment in 2020.

FairPlay Club is currently represented by popular celebrities, including Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, rapper Badshah, ace cricketers Eoin Morgan and AB de Villiers, and the winner of Bigg Boss season 13 - MC Stan. FairPlay has also collaborated with other famous celebrities and influencers, such as Shehnaz Gill, Kajal Agarwal, Sanjay Dutt, Tammanah Bhatia, Shamita Shetty, and approximately 500 others from across India.

Apart from engaging with top talent, FairPlay has also generously contributed to the sports fraternity, including the Abu Dhabi T10 league, the ILT20, and the Sri Lanka Women's team, among others, which took a massive hit after the worldwide lockdown. FairPlay has boosted the sports and entertainment industry in India, and its potential to go further has everyone curious. FairPlay is indeed the best in the game when it comes to fusing thrill, adventure, and responsible gaming.

We do not promote or endorse any such activity and you shall access the same at your sole risk with full understanding of the monetary and legal consequences. We shall not be responsible for any losses which you may suffer as a result of use of any such apps/websites