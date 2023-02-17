Faiza Aman Khan Is One Of The Most Promising Prosperous Fashion Stylists At In Chennai.

Faiza Aman Khan came into the limelight after being into a false rumour that she would be in Big Boss seas 5 in Tamil.

This gave Faiza Khan immense popularity though she had already set up her strong foot in the fashion world of Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Faiza Khan, who has many taken up many challenges in the field of fashion design, and have made records that she holds on and no one had challenged her yet. In the year 2021Faiza Khan received the best entrepreneur award.

The Asia and Indian book of records for organizing an event with 453 models, is a Record which Faiza Khan holds and there has been no one to beat her record yet. The event held the Fab Event from Faiza Khan from Chennai Contest, made it a largest Asian Ramp walk. It was a mega fashion event a non-stop flow Continuous Walk on the ramp has made history, a remarkable event.

Faiza Khan has dressed up the most famous actors like Divya Bharathi, Alya Manasa,Yashika, Sakshi, Dharsha Gupta and many and models from Chennai and other parts of India. Faiza Khan is a fashion designer to Kollywood stars like Shakshi Agarwal, Shalu Shamu, Suja Varunee to name a few. Faiza Aman Khan is an Event planner of great vision and innovative creative ideas. She did a Calendar called Nayaab with Sakshi Agarwal where there was a coordination of people. animal and Nature, a very new concept and this calendar was promoted for a year. She is not just a fashion designer but also a great event planner attracting huge crowd to her programs and event.

Faiza is a nature and animal lover too, this novel idea of the calendar had made Faiza Khan shoot with an elephant in Kerala, and all the documentations, permit to shoot with the animal was acquired. The elephant was well compensated for a whole year. Faiza Khan is a compassionate and a caring fashion designer who gives one part of her monetary gains to the charity which is openly handed on stage. Beauty with success and at the same concern and being God fearing by thinking of the animal and human concern is a remarkable combination.