Fame Finders Introduces the Top 20 Industry Experts of the year 2021-22

SURAJ MORAJKAR - Realtor, Builder, and Hotelier

Suraj is known in Goa for the luxury homes he has built for celebrities like actors Neha Dhupia, Chunkey Pandey, cricketer Yuvraj Singh, designer Ritu Kumar, Eicher Motors MD, Vikram Lal, and former C.E.O., Café Coffee Day, Naresh Malhotra, to name a few. He also owns two luxury hotels, Sol De Goa and Hilton Goa Resort

Suraj started Sun Estates Developers in 1996. Sun Estates has completed projects worth more than Rs.3000 crore.

JASON FERNANDES - Crypto Expert and Co-Founder, AdLunam

Jason Fernandes is a Web3 investor and entrepreneur hailing from Goa. While studying at the University of Texas, Austin, Fernandes co-invented the Internet-based DVR, RecordTV and went on to start, advise and invest in multiple award-winning companies in the technology/Web3 space.

For his work promoting social/financial inclusion through blockchain, Fernandes was conferred with the Karmaveer Chakra by the United Nations in 2019. He has also been awarded the Seaside Startup Summit 2018 Award, Startup@Singapore Award, and the First National Technopreneurship competition Award (Singapore), among others, for various entrepreneurial pursuits.

TARUN SHARMA – Motivational Corporate Speaker

Tarun Sharma is a renowned Motivational Corporate Speaker, Happiness Guru, & Philanthropist who is transforming lives through his power sessions & innovative techniques. Since 2002, he has mentored thousands of Top Executives of R.B.I., ONGC, NMDC, SAIL, Maruti, DRDO, and D.L.F., to name a few & 5,000 + Principals & Teachers from various Schools. For the last 15 years, his N.G.O. (The Rising) has educated 2,000 + underprivileged kids & is constantly changing the lives of many more.

TONISHA PAWAR - Fitness & Image Consultant/Personality Coach

She is a fitness enthusiast and a certified Pilates trainer from Balance Body, U.S.A.

LIVE IT UP is a place that helps inspire and design the minds of people from all walks of life, to achieve more and shine. It can bring a metamorphosis into your lifestyle through fitness, a sense of style in dressing & grooming, etiquette, dialect, or diction.

Through LIVE IT UP, she intends to unleash the real you, break all barriers and mind blocks, empower and transcend to make every life a masterpiece.

SHAHNAZ SHEHAB TOWHEED - Training and Development Expert

Psychology Graduate, master's in computers Having 12 years in Corporate Sector and Still continuing, and seven years as Educationist, Passionate about grooming young guns of India Started with Student Employability and transformational Programs with Universities/Colleges on Different aspects of Personality development and communication Skills, Whatever I am today is the blessings of My late Mother and My father, Siblings, and support of my Husband.

PRAVEEN SINGH - I.T. Professional, Author, Life Coach, and a Speaker

Praveen Singh's first book, "PARENTING PIE - Learn the secret ingredients for Teens," has been very well appreciated.

She has given many webinars and sessions on parenting and women empowerment. Several digital media channels have interviewed her for her work.

She has won many awards and accolades and has been involved in regular Social Volunteering activities focusing on Education and Training for kids and young adults.

POORVA GUPTA - Life Coach

Poorva Gupta, a Breakthrough maven, helps people struggling with challenging situations by breaking through their inner barriers, resolving confusion, and developing resilience.

Around 20 years back, Poorva was diagnosed with Alopecia, an autoimmune disorder. Since then, she has come a long way. She now works with people suffering from autoimmune disorders. She helps them enhance their appearance, increase confidence, handle bullying, and achieve success in all areas of their life.

SHRUTI BARBHAYA - Mental Wellness Coach

Shruti is a psychotherapist, Sound Therapist, N.L.P. & Gestalt Master Practitioner. She started Takshati Alchemy to help people who struggle with relationships, single parenting, divorces, and daily life struggles. She also takes public workshops and corporate, school, and college training to help promote good mental health.

She aims to make people realize that life is to live and to be happy. Her determination has made her reach out to thousands of people who have attended her training and therapy and have successfully found a new way to live their life.

RAVI RAMAN – Life Skills Coach

Mr. Ravi Raman from Nerul, Navi Mumbai is a Life Skills Coach and a Soft Skills trainer delivering sessions for leading organizations Pan India in the public/private sector, including multinationals in six languages English Hindi, Marathi Bengali, Tamil, and Malayalam.

He holds the distinction of representing the Government of India on multiple occasions at the International Labour Conferences in Geneva, Switzerland. He has also been elected as the Worker Bureau Member representing the Asia Pacific Region to speak on behalf of workers at the plenary session of the I.L.C. in Geneva.

RUCHIKA RASTOGI - Language Skills Expert

She started Learn N Grow with a vision to provide quality education to people so as to make them adopt English as a life skill in their daily routine and not just as yet another subject. The founder aims to make people excel in Reading, Writing, Speaking and Listening skills. Today, her determination and optimism have led her brand to the heights of success.

SHILPA SALVE - Holistic Wellness Expert

Shilpa Salve is a Holistic Wellness Expert with over 19 years of experience. Her unique approach catalyzes transformation on four levels: mind, body, emotions and spirit through a mixture of yoga and modern techniques. She has alleviated thousands of people of lifestyle disorders like Thyroid, PCOS etc. Shilpa's eccentric approach to spreading awareness about self-health is impactful.

NEELIMA THAKUR - Networking Expert

With over decades of experience providing writing, P.R., and marketing services for eminent brands like Zee News and Doordarshan. Neelima Thakur has become a renowned name in the industry. She helps emerging businesses wide-spreading their recognition worldwide through print media articles.

She organizes promotional events for the association and tie-ups for the social cause.

Dr. DIVYA TANWAR - Cyber Security Expert

Dr. Divya Tanwar is a Ph.D. in Computer Science, M.Phil., M.C.A., M.B.A. and B.Sc. (Electronics), and is a distinguished academician with over a decade of experience teaching computer science to B.C.A. and M.C.A. aspirants. She is an author, a cyber security expert, and also an active social worker.

DEEPAK BANSAL - Educationist

With a motto to enhance employability, Mr. Deepak Bansal, trustee of R.K. Educational Trust, launched academic programs leading to careers in media, entertainment, arts, design and communications. The institutions under R.K. Educational Group offer a range of certificate and diploma programs. The group is also associated with Delhi University as a training partner for over 20-course programs.

With over a decade of experience in the education industry, Mr. Deepak Bansal has led the institution to attain a leadership position that speaks volumes about its enduring commitment, outstanding faculty, and rich learning environment.

CHAITALI HIMANSHU JHAVERI - Spiritual Guide

Chaitali Himanshu Jhaveri is a Magnified Healing teacher. She has been honoured with international accolades.

Through her own brand, Cosmic Healings, she trains people in various healing modalities like understanding the chakras, Access Bars, Magnified Healing, Lamafera, Past life Healing, and Reiki so that they sort out their problems and learn how to reduce negativity from life.

Through her workshops, she helps people learn how to remain positive and give the maximum energy to every kind of work that they do and be successful.

Dr. BAANI YADAV - Rally Driver

Dr. Baani Yadav is a well-known name in Indian Motorsports. She is the country's top woman rally driver & car racer and the Recipient of 32 Rallies and 28 Awards.

Dr. Baani is a double "Asia Pacific Rally Cup - Indian Rally Championship" winner not only in the Ladies' class but also stood first in the 2000 CC category, competing against male drivers.

She has been twice honoured with National Awards by FMSCI and was adjudged as "Best Sports Person" for the year 2017 by Haryana Government.

LOKENDRA MAHAVAR - Social Safeguard Expert

Lokendra Mahavar is the Social Safeguard Expert at L.E.A. Associates South Asia Private Limited and specializes in providing need-based support on the Implementation of Community Development programs, ensuring the early integration of social risk/ impact consideration.

Supervise the setting up and implementation and monitoring plans related to social impacts. Manage the assignment and execution of the social impact assessment perspective in close collaboration with the environmental experts and the project development teams. Coordination with govt. Officials, Land Acquisition, and Land Record related surveys.

RAHUL SUDAN - Direct Selling Expert

Mr. Rahul Sudan is a Chief Editor of Direct Selling Today Magazine. India's first direct selling trade magazine focuses on providing the latest updates about Indian Direct Selling Industry to their trusted 20,000+ Subscribers. Over 20+ years of Industry experience across various domains, such as setting up Direct Selling Businesses, Conduct Events for providing one-to-one guidance to the Management of various Direct Selling Start-Ups and Expert advice on the feasibility of a business idea.

BRINDHA GOVINDAN – Import-Export Business Consultant

Brindha Govindan is the International supplier of Rice Spices, Sugar in Bulk quantity, and Mediator for Iron Scrap & copper scrap metals. She is the Business Consultant for Incorporation of the companies in Singapore, Malaysia, U.A.E., U.S.A., and the U.K. & for the import Export Business. She is a Strong business development professional who graduated M.B.A. from Madurai Kamraj University and is skilled in Consumer Products, Sales, Marketing Analytics, International Sales, Branding and Product Marketing Globally.

Dr. GAURAV SHARMA - Educationist

The humanitarian initiative NEKI KI RAAH - an act of devoting oneself to the Upliftment of society has founded by Dr. Gaurav Sharma.

"The actual purpose of life lies in living for others"- is his life's prime principle. Dr. Gaurav Sharma has been strenuously working for the unprivileged children enabling them to get empowered with the gifts of Education and proper healthcare.

