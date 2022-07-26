Famous Businessman and A Passionate Car Enthusiast, Mr Gaurav Tingre gives his opinion on various Topics.

If there is a high-quality Instagram profile dedicated to cars and the lifestyle associated with them, it has to be Gaurav Tingre

Gaurav Tingre is India's most well-known car enthusiast and a huge social media influencer who focuses on cars and fashion. Gaurav has a dedicated community of people who want to consume the powerful content that he provides. His Instagram (@gauravtingre) is full of beautiful aesthetic photos of Gaurav with his cars, videos of cars in action, and other style-focused posts.

Gaurav is a partner at Raojee Constructions and Ceramic Pro Pune. And he is the founder member of the Pune Supercar Club and also an active member of the Supercar Community of India. His Education in Hospitality Management also helps him in business. He loves to collect rare sneakers and scale models

He loves to talk with youngsters and give them knowledge regarding Cars and always motivates them.

And when we discussed with him about Ev's. He tells "Electric vehicles are the latest automotive trend and the future. Eventually, EVs will replace internal combustion engines, but ICEs will not completely fade.

there any many EV’s on sale in India. Brands like Tata, Mahindra & MG make & sell EVs in our country which caters to the mass crowd. Premium car makers like Mercedes Benz, Porsche, BMW, Audi & Jaguar have also entered this game.

But the use of electric cars is not the solution to climate change. They too exact an environmental toll and perpetuate all the problems of car culture.

Norway is the only country which has more than 70% share of plug-in electric vehicles And India is one of the fast-growing economies in the world So, I think we will develop infrastructure for EVs in the next few years".

