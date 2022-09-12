Famous Film Producer Parvez Numarry Is Launching A New Actress, Alia Khan Dar, In His New Upcoming Song, 'Motto'

Astonishing Producer Of B-town, Parvez Numarry, Is Introducing Alia Khan Dar In His New Song Under AS Entertainment

Many producers have so far come ahead to entertain us with the best of the projects in B-town. Still, astonishing producers like Parvez Numarry have earned their spot in the Bollywood industry. An ultimate filmmaker, social activist, and philanthropist, Parvez Numarry has transformed the dimension of the film industry with his impressive skills in movie making. He's first song is Ajnabi Sa Song by Avanie Joshi, The Indian Soul, and Ved Sharma. 'Saanson se,' a song produced by Parvez Numarry under AS Entertainment, has garnered 1 million views on its YouTube channel. Fans were eagerly waiting for the release of this video, and that's why it managed to break records.

Saanson se was a romantic love album produced by Parvez Numarry, which hit the chartbusters. Crossing 1 million views is a considerable milestone for the romantic melodies song 'Saason se.' With scenic views and a beautifully glamorous star cast, the song has been loved by the young audience. The head honcho of AS Entertainment, Parvez Numarry, is all set to create his magical essence again in these romantic chartbusters with a new album titled 'Motto.' The shooting of the song has already begun in Thailand. The song's storyline will be a unique and creative narrative in his production and will surely win the hearts of his audience.

The album will be starring Alia Khan Dar, a 24 years old young and beautiful actress. She is a perfect blend of dancer and performer. Alia hails from the prestigious Dar family of Kashmir. She attained her graduation in Punjab and is a theatre artist. She strode to Mumbai to pursue her acting dream in Bollywood. Inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan, she aspires to become a stunning actress. TV and Film production company AS entertainment has exclusively signed up Alia Khan for music videos and films. She is undoubtedly an immensely talented actor and will grace the screen with her gleaming and dazzling performances. She has a massive fan following throughout India. She has an ever-growing count of 75.4K followers on her Instagram handle @aliakhandarofficial.

An essential trait for any director is, first and foremost, a vivid imagination and the natural ability to tell stories that others would never conceive. Director Munish Kalyan has a mastery of it and directs the song in a glamorous way. He has worked in the Pollywood and Bollywood film industries for the last 24 years. This upcoming Punjabi song is sung by one and only singer Kany Kaur, a dynamic singer who has given her melodious voice to the song. She is an Indian playback singer and performer. The music director of the song is Jeona.

A.S. production brings loads of success to Parvez Numarry. Parvez Numarry again does it all in a perfect blend, as always, to bring in a load of success. Parvez Numarry also runs a real estate company in New York, Facetime Pictures LLC, associated with A.S. Entertainment in productions. The production company will launch 3 more songs shortly with the actress Alia Khan Dar. Alia Khan dar is all set to work on Disney Hotstar web series with producer Parvez Numarry under the banner of A.S. Entertainment. His name crowns the list of such Bollywood producers who make sure to serve audiences what they genuinely strive for and focus on profoundly impacting them with robust and meaningful scripts.

