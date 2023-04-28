Farm2Fuel: A Push To Turn Farm Waste Into Fuel

Arham Energy subsidiary Farm2fuel is a tech enabled supply chain platform providing green fuel to industries by processing the agricultural waste from farmers.

Dumping and burning agricultural waste is a huge problem -- causing pollution and contributing to climate change. Now, Delhi-based Arham Energy subsidiary Farm2Fuel promises to turn the problem into profits.

Farm2Fuel is a tech-enabled supply chain platform providing green fuel to industries by processing agricultural waste from farmers. It is a part of Arham Energy which is a tall figure in the energy sector with its vast reach of trade networks and premium delivery services.

The company aims to provide sustainable energy solutions that reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, contribute to a cleaner environment and promote a more sustainable future.

Farm2Fuel believes that agricultural waste is no longer burned or left to rot on the fields, but converted into climate-friendly fuel in the biomass power plant. In the power plant, biomass is used as efficient fuel for energy production which is fed into the regional power supply system.

“The idea of turning waste into fuel is something that's existed for a long time but we realized that it wasn't being done well and it wasn't being done in a scalable way. We started farm2fuel to help farmers basically through a form of biomimicry, taking that waste and turning it into a valuable resource," said VM Jain, Chairman And Managing Director, Arham Energy Limited.

“We believe in the idea that small farmers, families, and rural communities will invest to make their small farms more productive, efficient and ecologically sustainable through waste-to-energy technology," he added.

Farm2fuel is not only helping industry achieve better resource productivity while maintaining a cleaner environment, but also empowering farmers to generate more yield of the agricultural waste and grow energy crops, thus creating a better socio-economic leverage for themselves.

The company undertakes various sets of activities to create a resilient supply chain that includes developing logistics and distribution systems to transport agricultural waste to the processing facility and distributing the fuel to customers.

Farm2fuel is helping small contract manufacturers with regular business and raw material availability through efficient agri-waste management solutions and various public-private partnerships, creating a prosperous ecosystem.

It is also developing quality control measures to ensure that the fuel meets customer specifications and regulatory standards, and implementing testing and inspection procedures throughout the supply chain to ensure consistency and quality.

Farm2fuel is involved in developing sustainability and social responsibility practices by considering the environmental and social impact of the supply chain company and developing practices that promote sustainability, reduce waste, and support local communities.

The company has a vision to be a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, with a focus on biofuel production. It strives to establish a viable alternative energy source on a global scale where sustainable energy is both accessible and affordable.

India has an ambitious biofuel roadmap under its national biofuel policy. By 2025-26, the centre aims to achieve 20% ethanol blending in petrol. The initial target to achieve 20% blending was in 2030. The target of petrol supplies with 10% ethanol blending was achieved in June last year, before the original schedule of November 2022.

At the national level, the oil and petroleum ministry plans to set up 12 bio-refineries to produce fuel from items including crop stubble, plant waste and municipal solid waste.

