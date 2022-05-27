Farmer is king in Telangana

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 May,2022 03:30 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
Telangana government, unheard of anywhere in the country is providing 24 x 7 quality free power, introduced Rytu Bandhu scheme providing crop input assistance to the tune of Rs.10,000 per annum, assisted 63 lakh, farmers, with Rs. 50,448 crore. 

Introduced Rytu Bhima scheme to support farmers' families in the event of farmers' accidental death with a 100% premium paid by the government.




Debt relief of Rs.22,000 crores to 35 lakh farmers. 


rescind water cess arrears,  permanent withdraw the water tax. 

Annapurna of the country with a record 2.18 crore tonnes of paddy. 

Agricultural production  eight times in the last eight years 

7000 purchase center’s for buying all grains produced by farmers.

 

