Farmhouse Restaurants Vasai Emerges as the Most Promising Brand for Sea Food Lovers in Mumbai

The brand's commitment to quality and ambiance, along with plans for expansion, reinforces its position as a leading casual dining non-veg restaurant in Mumbai.

The Farmhouse Restaurant brand is one name that has stood the test of time and has emerged as the most Promising Brand for seafood lovers. The Farmhouse Group of hotels & restaurants that started with just one outlet, is an established brand today, with its customers endorsing the excellent food quality & service.

Farmhouse is a multi-cuisine restaurant with bar, where you can schedule a corporate meeting followed by lunch or grab an evening snack or a quick drinkwith your colleagues before you head home from your office. Host a private party, have a casual evening meal, celebrate special occasions like birthdays or anniversaries or throw a success party and spread joy with family &friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Farmhouse you can do it all!

The brand's commitment to quality and ambiance, along with plans for expansion, reinforces its position as a leading casual dining non-veg restaurant in Mumbai. It continues its ambitious growth and development plan of bringing the best cuisines to the Foodies in Mumbai!

Farmhouse Restaurants in Vasai has captured the hearts of Mumbai's seafood enthusiasts, with its diverse menu and unique dining experiences across eight locations.

Located in key gateway locations and hotspots in Mumbai, the Farmhouse brand is spread across Mumbai, with outlets at Ambadi Road-Vasai, Tamtalav-Mulgao, Pachu Bandar-Koliwada, Fun Fiesta- Nalasopara, Rooftop Sativali-Vasai, Palladium& Brass Anchor Borivali. Each of the 8 locations offers a unique experience and ambiance. Dine at the Garden View, Global Cuisine, Fun Fiesta, Brass Anchor, Palladium, Rooftop, Sea N Sand, or Jaika to get a taste of their culinary expertise.

With a grand inauguration of a new restaurant in Dubai, on the cards, Farmhouse Group of hotels and restaurants solidifies its position as the most promising Brand for Sea Food lovers in Mumbai.

Expanding its culinary footprint, Farmhouse transcends from Mumbai to Dubai, building on its successful legacy of seven restaurants in Mumbai. The brand's signature blend of rustic charm and culinary innovation is poised to captivate Dubai's diners, promising an unforgettable dining experience. As Farmhouse embarks on this exciting journey, it invites diners to join in and be part of the creation of lasting culinary memories in the heart of Dubai.

“Farm House is more than just a place to dine; it's an experience. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion, spending quality time with family, or simply looking for a place to enjoy a great meal, Farm House welcomes you with open arms. Our commitment to creating a harmonious fusion of food, ambiance, and hospitality makes Farm House a standout choice in the Mumbai dining scene. Come, be a part of the Farm House family and savor the joy of food, togetherness, and unforgettable moments.”shared Bharat Shetty, MD of FarmhouseGroup of Hotels & Restaurants.

These new future expansion plans further solidify the Farmhouse Group’s leading position as the Best Casual Dining Non-veg restaurant in Mumbai.

Farmhouse is on a mission to redefine the eating experience for Mumbaikars. The menu here is a combination of exotic & authentic, and the rustic gives you the feel of a serene country side.They offer you a grand yet comfortable experience with world-class service. The Interiors are classy and elegant, and add a mesmerizing experience to the diner.

Diners in Mumbai can savor varied options in the non-veg section, that includes signature flavors like tangy Cocktail Prawns, tender Lobster, Barbeque Chicken Bao, and the crispy golden brown fried Squid in the seafood section.

Over the years, chefs have explored the regions experimentative palate and crafted the most unique experiences. You could go from a three-course Indian meal on a sea-facing rooftop restaurant in Vasai and binge on cocktails in their lively bar – all in a single day.

The expert chefs have an assorted menu for your taste buds using seasonal, local ingredients and cooking techniques. The brilliant in-house catering team serves a variety of Indian, Chinese, and continental dishes that are both tasty and a visual treat as well!

Get your foot tapping and party all night with live music & DJ whiledelving in their culinary expertise.With cuisines from Indian to international, your taste buds are set to be enticed completely. The friendly & courteous staff at farmhouse wait on you and you will be treated like royalty- like Kings and Queens!

Farmhouse restaurants have also garnered a lot of attention for their drinks. The specially curated cocktails & international wines enhance the overall experience of the meal.The bar menu is extensive for those with refined tastes in beverages. They have aged wines, virgin watermelon margaritas, mocktails, and draft beer options available.

They have a wide range of international & local beverages on their menu for a global tasting experience. Farmhouse Restaurants stands up to its promise of the highest customer satisfaction and let’s pick the choice of preparations as per your taste buds from semolina dusted, salt & pepper, peri dusted & soy ginger garlic. All of the ingredients including the seafood are locally sourced and served.

Diners can enjoy free Wi-fi, a jukebox, indoor & outdoor seating options & a kid's play area.Farmhouse Restaurants continues to command a leading presence in the Mumbai hotel market and is one of the region's finest dining options.

Farmhouse also offers an array of hotel room accommodations along with an outstanding dining experience. Located just 13km from the National Highway of Vasai, the accommodations are set around the lush green coconut trees. Vacationers can visit the nearby Fort of Vasai, the Portuguese church, and much more.

Farmhouse Restaurants believes in keeping their customers happy and hence offers some exciting offers with happy hours, 1+ offers, and huge discounts as a token of appreciation for their loyal customer base.

Farmhouse restaurants are emerging as the most promising brand for Foodies owing to their authentic & unique dining experience, vibrant decor & comfortable seating spaces catering to a varied age group of customers.

Whether you're in for a corporate meeting, a family celebration, or a casual evening, Farmhouse offers a grand yet comfortable experience with an extensive menu of exotic and authentic dishes. The combination of live music, DJ, and a wide range of beverages adds to the overall appeal. With attention to customer satisfaction, locally sourced ingredients, and enticing offers, Farmhouse Restaurants continue to be a standout choice in Mumbai's dining scene!

The restaurant is open every day from 11 am – 11 pm and you can order in or opt for a Takeaway.