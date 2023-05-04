Fashinza announces India's Top 25 Fashion & Sourcing Leaders for 2023

Featuring insights into the Top 25 thought leaders driving innovation and sustainability in India's fashion sector

Fashinza announces India's Top 25 Fashion & Sourcing Leaders

April 2023: Fashinza – a leading B2B global fashion supply chain startup has recently announced the list of Top 25 Fashion & Sourcing Leaders of 2023. The Top 25 leaders featured on the list have extensive experience in supply chain management within India's top fashion brands, making them highly knowledgeable and skilled in this field.

The flagship Fashinza list celebrated leadership, innovation, and best practices in the sustainable fashion industry. The list of top winning brands includes Turtle, Proline Fitness, Snitch, Breakbounce, Pepe Jeans Innerfashion, Bewakoof, Brands Studio, Mufti, Mensa Brand, Celio, Wildcraft, and many others.

List of Winners:

Manoj Agarwal, Sourcing Head, Turtle

Ravindran R S, Head Buying And Merchandising, Proline Fitness

Siddharth Dungarwal, Owner, Snitch

Shankar Dhanrajani, Business Head, Breakbounce

Amit Kumar, Product Head, Pepe Jeans Innerfashion

Rishi, VP Sourcing, Bewakoof

Manoj Kumar Patil, Heading Sourcing And Supply Chain, Brands Studio

Amar, Owner, Powerlook

Pawan Kumar Dasaraju, Founding Team At Mensa Brands, Mensa Brand (Denis Lingo)

Kuntal Raj Jain, Managing Director At Duke Fashions (India)Limited, Duke

Vinit Doshi, Head Product, Retail Planning & Sourcing, Celio

Jagdish Pamwani, V P Sourcing Being Human Clothing, Being Human

Utpal Ruparelia, Owner, Sweet Dreams

Satinder Singh, Head-Sourcing & Development, Wildcraft India

Romil Jain, Founder, Denis Lingo

Ashwini, CEO, Dennison

Sanjay Sachdeva, Executive Director, Spyby

Vasanth Kumar, VP - Sourcing & Merchandising, Damensch

Shish Kharesiya, CEO, Baby & Mom

Debashis Bhadra, Senior Director, Myntra

Swati Saha, Vice President Supply Chain & Planning HSE, Faballey

Vedang Patel, Co-Founder, The Souled Store

Sohail Ansari, Founder & CEO, Yonikk

Gaurav Kapahi, Head Sourcing, Blackberry

Kunal Kashyap, Co-Founder, Magre

The winners of Fashinza are selected with deliberate evaluation based on their experience and the impact or achievement made during their journey. As part of the nomination process, the jury noticed leaders are emphasizing the need to address sustainability challenges in the fashion industry. They are advocating for the reduction of fast fashion and exploring alternative fabrics that are environmentally safe.

Commenting on the idea of releasing the Top 25 Leaders’ list, Pawan Gupta CEO & Co-founder of Fashinza said, “At Fashinza, we have created a unique formula for fashion industry players to dig deeper into relevant insights and understand the critical factors that drive business success. Fashinza’s recent edition explores industry leaders based on the competitive edge and their significant contribution to redefining and optimizing the fashion supply chain. We look forward to presenting the industry with constantly evolving trends and technologies to address critical market challenges.”

Founded in 2020, Fashinza connects fashion brands with experienced manufacturers to tackle apparel/fashion supply chain challenges. It seeks out top-grade adepts to give them a platform to vocalize their success journey.

To bring agility and resiliency to the supply chain, Fashinza combines traditional artisans' techniques with technology-induced transparency. It leverages the use of AI-based technology checks based on performance history, TNA calendar, factory floor technology, compliances, ethical practices, and many more. Additionally, it provides AI-led fashion trend forecasting based on market research, social media analytics & consumer behavior.