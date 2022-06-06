Fashion designer Zeel Agarwal: Childhood drama and trauma made me who I am!!

The Gen Z fashion is ever changing and it is more of experimental basis. The so called Gen-Z are pro at experimentation and making a new trend for each of them… They are in fact true fashionistas

Zeel Agarwal

Fashion is changing everyday, and several trends are being rephrased constantly. Recently, to get a dig about this ever changing industry, we got in touch with Zeel Agarwal who is a fashion designer doing magic with her creative spunk. Take a look at our conversation with her…

What’s fashion for you?

Fashion to me is the very air I breathe in. I have been fashion conscious and a creative designer ever since I was 5 or 6 years old and did not even know the spelling of Fashion! For me it’s a style statement, a stand one takes to stand out!

How do you describe the gen z fashion?

The Gen Z fashion is ever changing and it is more of experimental basis. The so called Gen-Z are pro at experimentation and making a new trend for each of them… They are in fact true fashionistas.

How did you start your fashion journey?

My childhood was interspersed with trauma and drama and a variety of other interesting ingredients that made me what I am today. Very often, this world of fashion, where I could dress as a princess and leave the real world behind, was my only refuge. I have this knack of closing my eyes and dreaming… I literally dream up some of the gowns I design. Hence the Dream Catcher! No 2 of my designs are similar and my design often resonates with what the client needs at the time.

How do you look at Fashion fusion?

Fusions are one of the best ways to create something new... So for me, I feel fusion is the necessary instrument in every designer’s bag. Fundamentally, fusion is a collaboration between the traditional and the nouveau, modern & western styles. Even Hollywood artistes are using different drapes and cuts with Indian embroidery today & our beloved saree looks spectacular with that dash of western in the form of jackets and bustiers. Times are changing & the world is shrinking, so, if we need something new, fusion is the answer.

Also, you do bridal wear, how different it is from doing Bollywood celebs. What do u enjoy more?

Both are unique in their own niches and actually, there cannot be a comparison. I enjoy designing both, the bridal collection as well as the celebrity diva kind of styling that most Bollywood celebs prefer today. My tagline is that I make you feel like a celebrity in my designs. A bride is the celebrity on her day and every Bollywood heroine is the celebrity of her movie! So ultimately I cater to both kinds of clients and am able to deliver to them exactly what they desire too.

Who do you think is the fashion statement in Bollywood?

I have always felt that Sonam Kapoor nails every look that she carries from red carpets to promotions to Cannes or almost anything that she dons. For me she is the ultimate fashion statement of Bollywood. Her vast collection of branded attire is also amazing and very eclectic.

Your future plans?

I want to reach each and every woman in this world who wants to feel like a celebrity. No matter what class, creed or color she is, I want her to feel celebrated when she wears one of my designs. Most of my clients already thank me for this very unique property of my gowns… “The Celebrity Tadka”

That sounds like an interesting take on fashion… We wish Zeel much luck for all her future projects.