Fashion Galore at the grand finale of Mr. and Miss India Super Model 2023" Season-9 and "Mrs India Universal 2023” Season-9

Mr and Miss India Super Model 2023

The highly anticipated grand finale of Mr. & Miss "India Super Model 2023" Season - 9 and "Mrs India Universal 2023" by Dreamz Production House, a reputable name in the modelling and fashion industry, was held at Laxmi Studio, Noida Film City. The event showcased some of the most talented and men & women from all over India, who competed for the coveted title of Mrs India Universal. This event has served as a stepping stone for many in the past, with the goal of providing a platform for budding models and talent.

The Grand finale was judge by Bollywood celebrities Actress Neha Dhupia, Actor Prince Narula, Bhumika Bhal Makeup Educator, Anubha Vashisht Makeup Educator, Sophiya Singh, Anuj Choudhry Wrestler Olympian and Sharad Chaudhary Owner Dreamz production House.

After a gruelling competition and weeks of training and a nationwide hunt in around 20 cities to audition contestants the winner of Mrs India Universal 2023 was announced. The crown went to the stunning and talented Shilpa Chaku she wowed the judges with her poise, confidence, and exceptional talent, which includes classical dance, acting, and public speaking.

The first runner-up was awarded to Itee Raj, who impressed the judges with her stunning looks and exceptional stage presence. The second runner-up went to pooja pandita, who impressed everyone with her grace and charm.

The "Mr. India Super Model 2023" Season - 9 title was awarded to Ajay Kumar, who impressed the judges with his exceptional physique, style, and confidence on the runway. The first runner-up was awarded to Prasoon Deolal, who impressed everyone with his sharp features and stunning looks. The second runner-up went to Sahil Malika, who wowed the judges with his exceptional talent and charm.

Miss India Super Model 2023" Season - 9 title was awarded Saianki Chatterjee, Nandini Tyagi bagged 1strunner up position & Kavya Priyadarshini was the 2nd runner-up.

Sharad Chaudhary Owner Dreamz Production house stated the grand finale of "Super Model 2023" Season - 9 and "Miss India Universal 2023" was a huge success, and we congratulate all the winners and participants for their hard work, dedication, and exceptional talent. We thank our sponsors, judges, and partners for making this event a memorable one.

Former Miss India and renowned Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia appreciated Dreamz Production House's efforts to provide a platform for emerging talent. "The effort of Dreamz Production House is commendable," she remarked, adding, "and we need more such platforms to provide opportunities to every budding talent in India."

She also stressed the importance of beauty pageants being about more than just appearances. According to her, these pageants help people get stronger physically, psychologically, and emotionally, allowing them to shine as individuals.